PortSwigger, a renowned application security software provider, is pleased to announce a partnership with SAP, a global leader in enterprise software solutions. This partnership aims to bolster SAP's web application security posture and protect its various online services by ensuring they meet global security standards.

SAP Sovereign Cloud Services (SCS) will leverage Burp Suite Enterprise Edition, PortSwigger's best-in-class Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) platform, to secure SAP's web applications from multi-tenant Platform-as-a-Service (PAAS) to single tenant Software-as-a-Service (SAAS) solutions, including:

ARIBA

Business Technology Platform (BTP)

Fieldglass

Gardener

HANA Cloud (HCLD)

Human Experience Management (HXM)

Identity Authentication Services (IAS)

Integrated Business Planning (IBP)

PAYROLL

S/4HANA Private Cloud Edition (PCE)

SAP Analytics Cloud (SAC)

Shared Management Services (SMS)

With deployments spanning diverse, restricted cloud environments and complex architectures, SAP SCS needed a DAST solution that could meet the increasingly challenging demands of a modern, global enterprise to satisfy regional security requirements across Australia, Canada, United States, and United Kingdom. As the leading provider of web application security tooling, PortSwigger was the natural choice.

Key highlights of this partnership:

Securing the complexities of the web: This partnership reflects PortSwigger's mission to equip organizations with the means to secure the increasingly complex web landscape. Burp Suite Enterprise Edition provides SAP with a best-in-class DAST solution designed to handle the complexities of traditional and modern web applications.

Security at scale: By running automated scans and integrating Burp Suite into their CI pipelines, SAP will ensure seamless, efficient, and accurate security coverage across their global application portfolio. This approach has allowed them to embed security into their development processes, meeting the demands of scale while having a more accurate understanding of each region's security posture.

A partnership rooted in technical excellence: By partnering with SAP, PortSwigger gains valuable insights into securing global portfolios of applications and APIs. This exchange of expertise will help shape future enhancements to Burp Suite Enterprise Edition, ensuring it continues to address evolving security challenges and deliver cutting-edge solutions for all customers.

"We are dedicated to providing our customers within regulated and federal industries with the most secure and reliable solutions," said Alijohn Ghassemlouei, Senior Director of Engineering, Sovereign Cloud at SAP. "By partnering with PortSwigger and adopting Burp Suite's DAST solution, we are able to satisfy regional security requirements across multiple countries at scale, through automation, and with the lowest false positives, ensuring that we are able to improve our SAP solutions as well as providing deeper technical insights to regional regulators

Dafydd Stuttard, PortSwigger's founder and CEO, said, "This partnership represents an important collaboration in enhancing application security at scale. By integrating Burp Suite's powerful DAST scanning technology into SAP's processes, we are proud to support their commitment to delivering secure, high-quality web applications for their global customer base."

About PortSwigger

PortSwigger is a leading provider of web application security solutions, renowned for its industry-leading Burp Suite software. The company is dedicated to empowering security professionals and organizations worldwide with both the tools and knowledge to combat evolving cyber threats. For more information, visit portswigger.net.

About SAP

As a global leader in enterprise applications and business AI, SAP (NYSE: SAP) stands at the nexus of business and technology. For over 50 years, organizations have trusted SAP to bring out their best by uniting business-critical operations spanning finance, procurement, HR, supply chain, and customer experience. For more information, visit sap.com.

