Alignable.com: Small Businesses Just Got a Faster Way to Grow: Meet Alignable 360

Alignable Launches a New, AI-Powered SaaS Solution Helping Small Businesses Connect, Expand, and Drive More Revenue

Alignable , the largest online referral network for small business owners, today announced the launch of Alignable 360, a groundbreaking new experience that empowers business owners to see and leverage the full potential of their professional networks.

With 9 million+ members and tens of millions of connections, Alignable 360 is positioned as the unrivaled catalyst for generating customer leads, business referrals, strategic partnerships, and revenue growth for North American small businesses.

"Small business owners have always relied on relationships to grow," said Eric Groves, CEO of Alignable. "But they often don't realize how valuable their network actually is. Alignable 360 changes that by giving them total visibility into their networks' reach, making introductions and referrals easier than ever."

There are several key metrics driving the need for Alignable 360:

80% of Small Business Growth Comes from Referrals : Alignable 360 helps unlock and optimize these hidden opportunities.

Billions in Potential Revenue : Business owners who actively engage with their Alignable network report an average 40% increase in referral-based revenue.

Millions of Untapped Connections: Alignable 360 reveals new customers and referral partners through second-degree introductions, accelerating network growth.

Smart Insights: Alignable 360 delivers actionable intelligence on who in your network can expedite your business success.

Unlike traditional networking platforms, Alignable 360 maps second-degree connections, uncovering hidden customers and referrals. Its insights empower members to:

Identify high-potential customers, referrals, and partnerships - facilitating meaningful introductions.

Gain real-time data on who's viewing, and recommending their business.

Focus on building real relationships - quality over quantity.

Here are some early member reactions to Alignable 360:

"Over 50% of my business already comes from Alignable, and with Alignable 360, I see the potential for much more growth," said Paul L. Odendahl, founder of Destination4Education.com.

"What am I anticipating for my business in the next year with Alignable 360? A lot more business, a lot more connections, a lot more warm introductions, and just all-around fun." -- Seth Goldstein, founder, Podcast Mastery, a subsidiary of Goldstein Media .

Alignable 360 is available today to all Alignable members, with free and premium tiers designed to help business owners maximize their referrals. To experience Alignable 360 and discover your own hidden revenue potential, visit www.alignable.com .

