Behavox, an AI insights company that transforms structured and unstructured corporate data into insights that safeguard and enhance businesses, today announced the acquisition of Mosaic Smart Data, a technology company enabling financial institutions to extract actionable intelligence from their transaction data.

Mosaic Smart Data's software enhances liquidity discovery and decision-making in Fixed Income, Currencies, and Commodities (FICC) markets and is deployed across five continents by leading global capital markets institutions, including marquee clients such as JPMorgan and ING. Mosaic helps market participants navigate the FICC markets by aggregating all transaction data from across the organization as well as external sources, normalizing it, and applying advanced AI models to extract actionable insights.

Erkin Adylov, CEO of Behavox, commented:

"We are thrilled to welcome the Mosaic Smart Data team to Behavox and excited about the enhanced capabilities our integrated offering will deliver to customers. This acquisition enables us to integrate commercial insights from Behavox, such as Indications of Interest (IOIs) and Request for Quotes (RFQs), into Mosaic Smart Data across both text and voice

Matthew Hodgson, CEO of Mosaic Smart Data, added:

"We are excited to join Behavox at a time when AI adoption in financial markets is accelerating. Customers increasingly seek AI-driven insights to analyze pre-trade journeys and extract intelligence from communication data to help them make more money. Mosaic Smart Data will be the first company to offer FICC desks a comprehensive view of market activity, integrating both transaction and communication data

Behavox will leverage Mosaic Smart Data's expertise and technology to enhance its Trade Surveillance offering which is currently going through customer testing pending release in 2H of 2025

Erkin Adylov, CEO of Behavox, stated:

"Our new Trade Surveillance system will be fully cloud-native, built from the ground up using the latest technologies, highly scalable, and powered by Behavox LLM. More importantly, it will be fully integrated with Quantum, our electronic communication surveillance offering, and our regulatory archiving solution, Intelligent Archive

With the acquisition of Mosaic Smart Data, Behavox's integrated product ecosystem now includes:

Quantum Electronic communication surveillance: available today

Electronic communication surveillance: Intelligent Archive Regulatory archiving solution: available today

Regulatory archiving solution: Pathfinder AI-powered knowledge and policy management system: available today

AI-powered knowledge and policy management system: Mosaic Smart Data Front-office analytics solution for FICC teams: available today

Front-office analytics solution for FICC teams: Trade Surveillance: coming in 2025

Kiryl Trembovolski, COO of Behavox, concluded:

"We are excited about the opportunities ahead for Behavox and grateful to our partners at Hercules Capital for supporting this transaction. With Behavox achieving 44% growth for the second consecutive year and strong financial backing from Hercules Capital, we are well-positioned for continued expansion in 2025."

With the acquisition completed in December 2024, the integration of both firms and their product offerings is well underway and ahead of schedule. Behavox customers can learn more about Mosaic's solutions and their integration within the Behavox product ecosystem by reaching out to their Customer Success representative.

Upcoming Events:

Behavox is hosting in-person events in New York, Toronto, and London, along with virtual sessions, to explore the latest trends in front-office analytics for FICC markets. Learn more and register at behavox.com/behavox-events/.

