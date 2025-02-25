Sports Technology Market worth $68.70 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Feb. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global sports technology market is expected to be valued at USD 34.25 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 68.70 billion by 2030; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.9% from 2025 to 2030 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets. The market for sports technology is rich in opportunities across the burgeoning use of AI, IoT, and big data across performance analysis, fan interaction, and sport management. Smart wearables, virtual and augmented reality, and AI-based coaching solutions are revolutionizing training and game plans for athletes.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=104958738

Browse in-depth TOC on "Sports Technology Market"

220 - Tables

200 - Figures

250 - Pages

Sports Technology Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2025 $ 34.25 billion Estimated Value by 2030 $ 68.70 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 14.9% Market Size Available for 2020-2030 Forecast Period 2025-2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Technology, Solution and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Key Market Challenge Complexities in upgrading and replacing legacy systems Key Market Opportunities Advent of AI and ML technologies Key Market Drivers Increasing focus on delighting and engaging fans at stadiums

Wristwear in wearables to hold high market share in the technology segment in the sports technology market.

Wristwear like smartwatches and fitness trackers are a prominent wearable technology, which combines timekeeping with enhanced connectivity features. With wireless and Bluetooth integration, they expand the functionality of smartphones, allowing people to receive calls, read messages, get weather forecasts, and control media. Market leaders such as Fitbit Inc. (US) and Apple Inc. (US) included top-level health sensors in their offerings, so users can measure important health variables such as heart rate, burnt calories, and walked steps. As they play an increasingly key role in contactless payments, smartwatches include NFC and RFID chips that allow transactions by barcode and QR code scanning. Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea), LG Electronics Inc. (South Korea), Sony Corporation (Japan), and Garmin Ltd. (US) are key players in the market, leading innovation and accessibility. Apple Inc. (US) released the Apple Watch Series 10 in September 2024, with an improved design, a sophisticated display, and new features such as sleep apnea alerts, quicker charging, and water depth sensing. The watch, which comes in aluminium and titanium finishes, uses the S10 SIP for greater performance and efficiency. In July 2024, Samsung Electronics (South Korea) also launched the Galaxy Watch Ultra, Watch7, and Watch FE series, which use Wear OS 5. These trackers use sensors such as accelerometers and optical heart rate sensors to gather real-time data. They also have compatibility with mobile phone apps such that the user can monitor progress and define fitness objectives. Google Inc. (US), Garmin Ltd. (US), and Apple Inc. (US) regulate the fitness trackers market through their advanced product offerings. Xiaomi Corp. (China) controls the affordable fitness wearables market, and Samsung Electronics (South Korea) offers fitness functionalities within its series of smartwatches.

AI-based segment is projected to grow at a high CAGR of sports technology market during the forecast period.

Solutions powered by AI are transforming training for athletes through machine learning and predictive analytics to evaluate biomechanics, track fatigue levels, and create injury prevention programs. Such systems process huge sets of player information, giving the coaches valuable inputs to make finer game strategies, better decision-making, and performance as a unit. AI also revolutionizes sport broadcasting and supporter interaction through serving hyper-personalized content, automated highlights, and interactive interactions. AI-camera systems monitor movement of players and maximize live steaming angles using AI, with computer vision utilized for automatic annotation of highlights of the action, instant replay production. Apart from these, AI chatbots and virtual assistants enrich fans' interactions by offering them timely updates, statistics of the players, and game insights as per their interest. Increased uptake of AI at smart stadiums further fuels the growth of the market, with the use of AI-based solutions improving security, managing crowds, and cashless transactions. The uses of AI for esports and training in virtual sports are also spreading, with solutions providing AI-fabricated simulation and feedback during play. With the continued growth in AI, its application in different aspects of sports technology will fuel innovation, improve competitive performance, and reshape the digital transformation.

Soccer in the sports technology market to hold the highest market share during the forecast period.

Soccer will be expected to possess the largest market share in the sports technology market during the forecast period owing to its immense global fan base, increasing investments in digital transformation, and implementation of advanced analytics and wearable technologies. As the world's favourite sport to watch and play, soccer clubs and associations are adopting the latest technologies to enhance the performance of players, simplify game strategy, and provide a better experience for fans. Artificial intelligence-powered video analysis and computer vision technologies are transforming match analysis so that coaches can analyse player position, ball tracking, and tactics with unprecedented accuracy. Wearable devices like GPS and biometric sensors are fast becoming a prerequisite for tracking the health, workload, and prevention of injuries for players. Increasingly, national teams and clubs are using them to track endurance, acceleration, and fatigue, optimizing player performance and recovery control. Improvements in smart stadium and digital broadcasting technology are also enhancing the fan experience, as AI cameras, AR/VR applications, and fan engagement platforms enhance the viewing experience.

Sports associations end-user to hold high market share during the forecast period.

Sports associations play a crucial role in deciding the evolution, regulation, and promotion of sports at regional and international levels. Sporting associations govern sport regulations, schedule matches, and control the welfare of players. With technology constantly innovating the sporting industry, collaboration between technology firms. Sports associations are increasing, which is generating high-speed innovation in player performance, team administration, and interaction with fans. National authorities, e.g., BCCI in cricket or FIFA for football, are now more often adopting advanced technologies to advance playing strategies, streamline officiating for higher accuracy, and enhance the overall efficiency of operations. Among the dominant sectors of integration is performance analysis, where data platforms based on artificial intelligence and wearable tracking hardware are assisting squads to track movements of players, biomechanics, and areas of injury in real time. Furthermore, the partnerships between sports leagues and technology companies are driving data-led decision-making, enabling leagues and teams to maximize recruitment activity, marketing activity, and sponsorships. With ongoing partnerships, sport technology will be a key element in the growth of the industry, generating competitive advantages and wealthier international sport experiences.

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=104958738

Asia Pacific will account for the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific will record the highest CAGR in the sports technology industry throughout the forecast period, led by accelerating digital transformation, growing sports infrastructure investments, and growing use of advanced analytics, AI, and IoT-based solutions. China, India, Japan, and South Korea are among the nations that are experiencing tremendous growth in professional sports leagues, and consequently, there is a high demand for performance-enhancing technologies, intelligent stadiums, and interactive fan engagement solutions. Governments and private organizations are making heavy investments in sports technology to enhance training methodologies, increase athlete performance, and enhance the overall sports ecosystem. The surge in popularity of wearable technology and intelligent fitness solutions is also driving market growth in the region. Athletes and sports enthusiasts are adopting AI-powered wearables to track performance in real-time, biometrics, and avoid injuries. The explosive growth of virtual sports and esports platforms is creating new revenue streams, with the Asia Pacific region emerging as a global hub for competitive gaming and virtual sports experience. The deployment of 5G networks and developments in cloud computing are also enabling seamless processing of real-time data, further strengthening the capability of AI-based sports analytics. As sports authorities, technology companies, and broadcasters collaborate to create future-ready solutions, the Asia Pacific market for sports technology will witness massive growth, turning the region into a center for sports innovation in the world.

Key Players

Key companies operating in the sports technology companies Apple Inc. (US), SAMSUNG (South Korea), Alphabet Inc. (US), Cisco Systems, Inc. (US), IBM (US), Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (Sweden), Catapult (Australia), Garmin Ltd. (US), Johnson Controls (Ireland), and Schneider Electric (France) among others.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=104958738

Browse Adjacent Market: Semiconductor and Electronics Market Research Reports &Consulting

Related Reports:

Esports Market by Revenue Streams (Media Rights (Subscription & Online Advertisement), Tickets and Merchandise, Sponsorship & Direct Advertisement, and Publisher Fees), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, and RoW) - Global Forecast to 2029

Sports Optic Market by Products (Telescopes, Binoculars, Rangefinders, And Riflescopes), Games (Shooting Sports, Golf, Water Sports, Wheel Sports, Snow Sports, Horse Racing), and Geography (North America, Europe, Apac, Row) - Global Forecast to 2024

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets INC.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/sports-technology-market.asp

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/sports-technology.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1868219/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sports-technology-market-worth-68-70-billion-by-2030---exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-302384272.html