Bandwidth Inc.: Bandwidth Releases 2025 State of Messaging Report: RCS, Deliverability and Consumer Trust Take Center Stage

Report is a must-read playbook for enterprises to maximize engagement, improve deliverability and future-proof their business text messaging strategies

RALEIGH, N.C., Feb. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ: BAND), a leading global enterprise cloud communications company, today announced the release of its highly anticipated 2025 State of Messaging Report , which reveals the key trends shaping business messaging for enterprises worldwide.

As businesses navigate rising consumer expectations, evolving industry requirements and the emergence of next-gen messaging channels, Bandwidth's new report provides critical insights to maximize engagement, improve deliverability and future-proof messaging strategies.

"Messaging remains one of the most powerful channels for enterprise communications, but the landscape is shifting rapidly," said Tim Sherwood, Senior Vice President of Messaging and Mobility at Bandwidth. "With Apple's adoption of RCS, along with global regulatory complexity and rising concerns over security and fraud, enterprises must evolve their approach to business messaging. Our latest report provides the knowledge and tools business senders need to adapt in this dynamic space and optimize their messaging investments to drive better consumer engagement."

Key findings from the report include:

1. RCS will drive the next evolution of business messaging. With RCS (Rich Communication Services) now enabled on Apple devices, businesses are preparing for a more interactive, secure and engaging messaging experience. According to the report:

66 percent of businesses plan to increase their use of messaging once RCS is widely available.

41 percent plan to use RCS for marketing campaigns, while 25 percent will leverage it for customer support.

2. Verified sending is a game-changer for building consumer trust. Consumers are increasingly skeptical of links sent via SMS due to phishing and fraud concerns. According to the report:

Branded messaging and verified sender status, features enabled by RCS, are becoming essential for enterprises to build trust and engagement.

Verified messages allow businesses to use custom branding, rich media and interactive features directly within the native messaging app-improving response rates and consumer confidence.

3. Messaging rules and requirements are driving up costs. The report provides a best practices framework for navigating industry requirements and developing a strategy for long-term success. According to the report:

Businesses that fail to comply with registration requirements risk lower deliverability, increased costs and potential messaging disruptions.

25 percent of businesses reported paying more due to recent changes in messaging rules and requirements.

4. Deliverability is the No. 1 factor when choosing a messaging provider. According to the report:

60 percent of businesses ranked message deliverability as the most important factor in selecting a messaging partner-above cost, features and capacity.

To improve message success rates, Bandwidth has invested in new tools and innovations, including:

Advanced Number Intelligence to monitor and maintain campaign list data,

Real-time Traffic Monitoring and Alerting to help businesses maintain high deliverability, and

Message Registration Center to help business senders easily register campaigns and simplify compliance with carrier requirements.

Bandwidth's 2025 State of Messaging Report is a must-read playbook for enterprises, SaaS platforms and marketers navigating the rapid evolution of business messaging. To download the full report and explore in-depth insights, visit here .

About Bandwidth Inc.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ: BAND) is a global cloud communications software company that helps enterprises deliver exceptional experiences through voice calling, text messaging and emergency services. Our solutions and our Communications Cloud, covering 65+ countries and over 90 percent of global GDP, are trusted by all the leaders in unified communications and cloud contact centers-including Amazon Web Services (AWS), Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Zoom, Genesys and Five9-as well as Global 2000 enterprises and SaaS builders like Docusign, Uber and Yosi Health. As a founder of the cloud communications revolution, we are the first and only global Communications Platform-as-a-Service (CPaaS) to offer a unique combination of composable APIs, AI capabilities, owner-operated network and broad regulatory experience. Our award-winning support teams help businesses around the world solve complex communications challenges every day. For more information, visit Bandwidth.com .

SOURCE Bandwidth Inc.