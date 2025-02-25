OSHA Training Services Inc.: Free OSHA-Compliant Confined Space Awareness Training Now Available Online

OSHA Training Services Inc. is excited to announce the launch of its latest online training course, Confined Space Awareness Training for Non-Authorized Employees. This essential course is designed to protect workers and help employers comply with OSHA regulations by ensuring that those employees who are NOT authorized to enter or assist in permit-required confined space entry operations recognize the dangers and strictly avoid these hazardous spaces.

Best of all, this free, on-demand course allows users to train at their convenience by logging in and out from any device as needed. Individuals can register themselves for the course, or employers can sign up as a Learner Manager, enabling them to enroll members of their workforce, track their progress, and access their training certifications. The course is available on our confined space training website at https://confinedspacetraining.net/online-courses/.

Every year, workers suffer serious injuries or fatalities due to unauthorized entry into confined spaces. This course helps prevent such tragedies by ensuring workers understand the risks and know to stay out. This course provides a simple and effective way for employers to meet federal and state OSHA requirements while also ensuring workplace safety. It is applicable to workers in both general industry and construction workplaces.

Key topics covered in the course include:

The definition of a confined space , with a focus on permit-required confined spaces

Real-world examples of permit-required confined spaces found in various work environments

Why unauthorized employees must never enter a permit-required confined space or assist in any entry operations

Curtis Chambers, President of OSHA Training Services Inc., emphasizes the importance of this training: "Federal and state OSHA regulations require employers to take measures to ensure unauthorized employees do not enter permit spaces, and this course provides an easy way for employers to send that message loud and clear. And the personalized training certification available for each student who successfully completes the course serves as tangible evidence of compliance with these requirements during safety audits and regulatory compliance inspections."

OSHA Training Services Inc. is headquartered in Arlington, TX, and specializes in on-site and online training solutions for employers across the United States. Our mission is to provide accessible, effective, and compliant safety training to help employers protect their workforce and maintain regulatory compliance.

For more information or to enroll employees in this essential training, visit https://confinedspacetraining.net/online-courses/. Additional comprehensive online confined space training courses for entry supervisors, entrants, attendants, and the competent person are also available on that page.

SOURCE: OSHA Training Services Inc.

