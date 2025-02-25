Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 25, 2025) - Mark Jarvis, CEO of Giga Metals Corp. (TSXV: GIGA) (OTCQX: GIGGF) (FSE: BRR2) announced today that Giga Metals will exhibit at booth #2824 at the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada's (PDAC) Convention at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre (MTCC) from Sunday, March 2 to Wednesday, March 5, 2025. Stop by our booth to meet management, ask questions and learn more about the Turnagain nickel/cobalt project.

Giga Metals CEO Mark Jarvis will speak at the following events:

Canada Investment Forum hosted by Invest in Canada and Natural Resources Canada, March 3, 2025, from 12:00 pm to 4:30 pm EST. Event details here.

Corporate Presentation Forum for Investors (CPFI) on March 5th @ 10:44 am EST. Event details here.

About Giga Metals

Giga Metals Corporation's core asset is the Turnagain Project, located in northern British Columbia, which contains one of the few significant undeveloped sulphide nickel and cobalt resources in the world. Turnagain is held in Hard Creek Nickel, a subsidiary owned 85% by Giga Metals Corporation and 15% by Mitsubishi Corporation. A Pre-Feasibility Study was released in October 2023.

Giga Metals has conducted a comprehensive data review and airborne magnetics reprocessing, which concluded that there are several new target types in play warranting further evaluation. (See News Release dated December 2, 2024).

About PDAC

The World's Premier Mineral Exploration & Mining Convention is the leading convention for people, governments, companies and organizations connected to mineral exploration. In addition to meeting more than 1,100 exhibitors, 2,500 investors and 26,000 attendees in person in 2024, participants could also attend programming, courses and networking events.

-2-

The annual convention is held in Toronto, Canada. It has grown in size, stature and influence since it began in 1932 and today is the event of choice for the world's mineral industry.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://www.pdac.ca/convention.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Suite 203 - 700 West Pender St., Vancouver, BC, Canada V6C 1G8

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/242294

SOURCE: Newsfile Partner Event