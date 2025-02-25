UFP Technologies, Inc.: UFP Technologies Announces Record 2024 Results

NEWBURYPORT, Mass., Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UFP Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: UFPT), a designer and custom manufacturer of engineered solutions primarily for the medical market, today reported 2024 net income of $59.0 million, 31.3% higher than net income of $44.9 million for 2023. Adjusted net income grew 32.5% to $67.6 million. Net sales for 2024 were $504.4 million, 26.1% higher than 2023 sales of $400.1 million. GAAP and adjusted earnings per diluted common share outstanding (EPS) were $7.58 and $8.68 respectively.

For its fourth quarter ended December 31, 2024, the Company reported net income of $16.4 million, 41.1% higher than net income of $11.6 million in the same period of 2023. Adjusted net income for the fourth quarter of 2024 grew 51.6% to $19.2 million. Sales for the fourth quarter of 2024 were $144.1 million, 41.9% higher than 2023 fourth-quarter sales of $101.5 million. GAAP and adjusted EPS were $2.10 and $2.46 respectively. Throughout this news release, reference is made to Non-GAAP measures including adjusted gross margins, adjusted operating income, adjusted SG&A, adjusted net Income and EPS, and EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA. Please see "Non-GAAP Financial Information" at the end of this news release.

"I am very pleased with our fourth quarter and full-year 2024 results," said R. Jeffrey Bailly, Chairman & CEO. "Sales for the quarter and the year grew 42% and 26%, respectively. Organic growth for the quarter and year was 6.7% and 8.5%, respectively. Adjusted earnings per diluted share outstanding for the quarter and year grew 50% and 31% respectively to $2.46 and $8.68."

"I am also very pleased with the performance of our newly acquired companies-AJR Enterprises, Welch Fluorocarbon, Marble Medical, and AQF Medical. As a group, they are performing ahead of expectations with particularly strong growth in the safe patient handling space," said Bailly. "We are again expanding our operations in the Dominican Republic to accommodate new business wins, continued growth of our existing Robotic Surgery business, and planned business transfers. Our previous expansion in late 2023 and early 2024 allowed us to fulfill our customers' safety stock objectives and accommodate the increased share of business we were awarded. Increased forecasted demand at both of our Dominican Republic locations requires additional plant and equipment investments which are now underway."

"Looking ahead we remain excited about our future," said Bailly. "We have added new talent in business development, quality assurance, general management, and back-office resources to maximize our effectiveness and position us for future growth. We have two major programs launching in the second half of 2025 and a robust growing pipeline of new business opportunities. In addition, we are continuing our efforts on the acquisition front, targeting companies that strengthen our platform and increase our value to customers. We anticipate that our strong cash flow will help us quickly reduce our debt and position us to finance new deals."

Financial Highlights:

Sales for the fourth quarter increased 41.9% to $144.1 million, from $101.5 million in the same period of 2023. Sales for the full year of 2024 increased 26.1% to $504.4 million from $400.1 million in the same period of 2023.

Fourth quarter MedTech sales increased 48.6% to $132.7 million. Sales to all other markets decreased 7.0% to $11.4 million. Full-year MedTech sales increased 30.2% to $450.8 million while sales to all other markets were consistent at $53.7 million.

Gross profit as a percentage of sales ("gross margin") increased to 29.2% for the fourth quarter, from 25.7% in the same quarter of 2023. Gross margin for the full year of 2024 increased to 29.1%, from 28.1% in the same period of 2023. When adding back purchase accounting expenses of $1.1 million, adjusted gross margin increased to 29.3% for the full year of 2024.

Selling, general and administrative expenses ("SG&A") for the fourth quarter increased 41.9% to $18.6 million compared to $13.1 million in the same quarter of 2023. Full-year 2024 SG&A increased 22.3% to $62.2 million, from $50.9 million in the same period of 2023. As a percentage of sales, SG&A decreased to 12.3% in 2024 from 12.7% in 2023. Adjusted SG&A as a percentage of sales decreased to 11.2% from 11.8%, and to 11.0% from 11.6% for the fourth quarter and full year of 2024, respectively.

For the fourth quarter, adjusted operating income increased 84.0% to $26.0 million, from $14.1 million in the same quarter of 2023. Full-year 2024 adjusted operating income increased 40.4% to $92.3 million, from $65.7 million in the same period of 2023.

Adjusted net income in the fourth quarter increased 51.6% to $19.2 million, from $12.6 million in the same period of 2023. Full-year 2024 adjusted net income increased 32.5% to $67.6 million, from $51.0 million in the same period of 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2024 increased 77.9% to $30.4 million in the same period of 2023. Adjusted EBITDA for the year ended December 31, 2024, increased 39.1% to $107.3 million from $77.2 million in 2023.





About UFP Technologies, Inc.

UFP Technologies is an innovative designer and custom manufacturer of comprehensive solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. UFP is an important link in the medical device supply chain and a valued outsource partner to many of the top medical device manufacturers in the world. The Company's single-use and single-patient devices and components are used in a wide range of medical devices and packaging for minimally invasive surgery, infection prevention, wound care, wearables, orthopedic soft goods, and orthopedic implants.

Consolidated Condensed Statements of Income

(in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31 December 31 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net sales $ 144,070 $ 101,498 $ 504,421 $ 400,072 Cost of sales 102,014 75,369 357,728 287,847 Gross profit 42,056 26,129 146,693 112,225 Selling, general and administrative expenses 18,618 13,118 62,218 50,889 Acquisition costs 844 - 2,520 - Change in fair value of contingent consideration 238 238 952 3,527 Loss on disposal of fixed assets 99 37 106 145 Operating income 22,257 12,736 80,897 57,664 Interest expense, net 3,377 755 8,061 3,645 Other (income) expense (219 ) 89 (189 ) 117 Income before income tax expense 19,099 11,892 73,025 53,902 Income tax expense 2,724 285 14,044 8,978 Net income $ 16,375 $ 11,607 $ 58,981 $ 44,924 Net income per share outstanding $ 2.13 $ 1.52 $ 7.69 $ 5.89 Net income per diluted share outstanding $ 2.10 $ 1.51 $ 7.58 $ 5.83 Weighted average shares outstanding 7,675 7,639 7,668 7,624 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 7,794 7,712 7,785 7,701

Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheets

(in thousands)

(unaudited) December 31, December 31, 2024 2023 Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 13,450 $ 5,263 Receivables, net 84,677 64,449 Inventories 87,536 70,191 Other current assets 9,282 4,730 Net property, plant, and equipment 70,564 62,137 Goodwill 189,657 113,263 Intangible assets, net 144,252 64,116 Other assets 29,577 19,987 Total assets $ 628,995 $ 404,136 Liabilities and equity: Accounts payable $ 24,269 $ 22,286 Current portion of long-term debt 12,500 4,000 Other current liabilities 39,526 31,923 Long-term debt, less current portion 176,875 28,000 Other liabilities 33,065 31,836 Total liabilities 286,235 118,045 Total equity 342,760 286,091 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 628,995 $ 404,136



Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may be considered "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or the Company's future financial or operating performance and may be identified by words such as "may," "should," "expect," "intend," "will," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "predict," or similar words. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the Company's future financial or operating performance; the continuing operation of the Company's locations, the maintenance of its facilities and the sufficiency of the Company's supply chain, inventory, liquidity and capital resources, including increased costs in connection with such efforts; statements about the Company's acquisition strategies and opportunities and the Company's growth potential and strategies for growth; statements about the integration and performance of recent acquisitions; statements about the Company's ability to realize the benefits expected from our recently completed acquisitions, including any related synergies; statements about customer expectations regarding inventory levels; expectations regarding customer demand; and any indication that the Company may be able to sustain or increase its sales, earnings or earnings per share, its sales, earnings or earnings per share growth rates, or available capital for acquisitions. Such forward-looking statements are based upon assumptions made by the Company as of the date hereof and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to: the Company's general ability to execute its business plans; industry conditions, including fluctuations in supply, demand, and prices for the Company's products and services; risks relating to customer concentration; risks relating to the Company's ability to achieve anticipated benefits of recent acquisitions, risks relating to the imposition of tariffs by the United States and other countries, risks relating to our use and the use by our customers, suppliers, and vendors of AI, and other risks and uncertainties set forth in the sections entitled "Risk Factors" and "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any such statement to reflect any change in the Company's expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based. Forward-looking statements are also subject to the risks and other issues described above under "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information," which could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations included in the Company's forward-looking statements included in this press release.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

This news release includes non-generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") performance measures. Management considers Adjusted Operating Income, Adjusted Selling and General Administrative Expenses, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Net Income per diluted shares outstanding, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP measures. The Company uses these non-GAAP financial measures to facilitate management's financial and operational decision-making, including evaluation of the Company's historical operating results. The Company's management believes these non-GAAP measures are useful in evaluating the Company's operating performance and are similar measures reported by publicly listed U.S. competitors, and regularly used by securities analysts, institutional investors, and other interested parties in analyzing operating performance and prospects. These non-GAAP financial measures reflect an additional way of viewing aspects of the Company's operations that, when viewed with GAAP results and the reconciliations to corresponding GAAP financial measures, may provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting the Company's business. By providing these non-GAAP measures, the Company's management intends to provide investors with a meaningful, consistent comparison of the Company's performance for the periods presented. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered supplemental to, and not a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. The Company's definition of these non-GAAP measures may differ from similarly titled measures of performance used by other companies in other industries or within the same industry.

Table 1: Adjusted Operating Income Reconciliation

(in thousands) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Operating income (GAAP) $ 22,257 $ 12,736 $ 80,897 $ 57,664 Adjustments: Purchase accounting expenses - - 1,100 - Acquisition costs 844 - 2,520 - Change in fair value of contingent consideration 238 238 952 3,527 Amortization of Intangible Assets 2,524 1,098 6,727 4,403 Loss on disposal of fixed assets 99 37 106 145 Adjusted operating income (Non-GAAP) $ 25,962 $ 14,109 $ 92,302 $ 65,739

Table 2: Adjusted Selling General and Administrative Expenses (SG&A)

(in thousands) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 SG&A (GAAP) $ 18,618 $ 13,118 $ 62,218 $ 50,889 Adjustments: Amortization of Intangible Assets (2,524 ) (1,098 ) (6,727 ) (4,403 ) Adjusted SG&A (Non-GAAP) $ 16,094 $ 12,020 $ 55,491 $ 46,486 Adjusted SG&A as a % of sales 11.2 % 11.8 % 11.0 % 11.6 %

Table 3: Adjusted Net Income and Diluted Common Share Outstanding Reconciliation

(in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net income (GAAP) $ 16,375 $ 11,607 $ 58,981 $ 44,924 Adjustments (net of taxes): Purchase accounting expenses - - 1,100 - Acquisition costs 844 - 2,520 - Change in fair value of contingent consideration 238 238 952 3,527 Amortization of Intangible Assets 2,524 1,098 6,727 4,403 Loss on disposal of fixed assets 99 37 106 145 Taxes on adjustments (917 ) (340 ) (2,823 ) (1,999 ) Adjusted net income (Non-GAAP) $ 19,163 $ 12,640 $ 67,563 $ 51,000 Adjusted Net Income per diluted share outstanding (Non-GAAP) $ 2.46 $ 1.64 $ 8.68 $ 6.62 Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding 7,794 7,712 7,785 7,701