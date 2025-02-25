Renshine Solar says it is building a gigawatt-scale perovskite PV module factory in Jiangsu province, with a planned investment of CNY 1. 25 billion ($172. 4 million). Its perovskite solar panels hit a power conversion efficiency of 18. 4% in January 2024. Renshine Solar has started building a gigawatt-scale perovskite solar module production line in Changshu, Jiangsu province, for CNY 1. 25 billion. The facility will cover 80,000 square meters and house the company's new headquarters, a global technology innovation center, and a large-scale perovskite module production line. The plant is expected ...

