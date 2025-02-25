Winaico says it will start selling 515 W solar modules with 23. 2% efficiency in April 2025. Taiwanese solar module manufacturer Winaico has announced a new 515 W heterojunction technology (HJT) panel. The WST-515NHX54-A4 module will be available in April 2025 with an efficiency rating of 23. 2%. "With a weight of 27. 4 kg, it offers a compact and efficient solution for power generation," the company said. "The dimensions are 1,960 x 1,134 x 30 mm, and the frame is made of high-quality, black anodized aluminum, which is not only aesthetically pleasing but also extremely robust. In addition, the ...

