Daanaa says its news Zodiac substring inverter delivers up to 42% more energy than a regular setup. Canadian startup Daanaa has unveiled a new substring inverter for PV panels. Its Zodiac prototype is now available for module manufacturers to evaluate by integrating it into the back of the panel. The system consists of two main modules, Virgo and Pandora. "Virgo is the module that connects to solar cells substring for DC optimization, inversion to high voltage grid AC, rapid shutdown functionality, and substring-level monitoring and diagnostics at a deeper level," the manufacturer said. "The Pandora ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...