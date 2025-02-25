Nature's Best: Nature's Best Reveal the Hidden Heart Benefits of Omega-3

Omega-3 shown to reduce heart attack risk in atrial fibrillation patients by 15%

Managing triglyceride levels with Omega-3 can lower them by up to 50%

Surprising benefits include reduction of plaque build-up, higher HDL, and lower clotting risk

LONDON, Feb. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Recent research has highlighted the significant role of Omega-3 fatty acids in supporting heart health, including some benefits many may not be aware of.

A study by UK Biobank explored the regular use of fish oil supplements on cardiovascular disease progression.

Results showed that regular consumption of Omega-3 fish oil supplements was associated with a 15% lower risk of progressing from atrial fibrillation to a heart attack.

Additionally, regular Omega-3 supplementation was further associated with a 9% lower risk of death in individuals with heart failure.

Further guidance from the NHS revealed that Omega-3 may effectively manage hypertriglyceridemia, particularly in lowering triglyceride levels by as much as 20 - 50% based on a dose of 3-4 grams per day.

High triglycerides are a cause of concern for heart disease, which is known to be the world's number one cause of death - accounting for 13% of total deaths worldwide.

Omega-3 fatty acids can also protect the heart in many other surprising ways. At specific strengths and doses, they can contribute to:

Reduce the build up of arterial plaque, which can cause atherosclerosis.

Lower blood pressure - may reduce the risk of heart attack, failure, and stroke by 30-40%

Regular intake has been linked to reduced blood clotting

Balancing cholesterol levels: clinical trials have found that groups who were supplemented with Omega-3 fatty acids saw an increase in large HDL particles (the good cholesterol).

By incorporating Omega-3 into the diet, one can help protect his/her heart and reduce the risk of cardiovascular problems.

Charlotte, an expert nutritionist at Nature's Best, said: "This research highlights just how important Omega-3 fatty acids are for optimal heart health. Omega 3 and its impact on cardiovascular health has been a heavily debated topic for many years, but it just goes to show that it can have a positive effect on the heart. Not only do they contribute towards the maintenance of a normal heart, but they can lower triglycerides, reduce the risk of heart disease, and even lower blood pressure. Although it is important to remember that research into the effects of Omega-3 on the heart is still very much ongoing. These findings reinforce that Omega-3 fatty acids are not just beneficial, but are essential for a reason."

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2626250/Omega_3_Benefits.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/natures-best-reveal-the-hidden-heart-benefits-of-omega-3-302384845.html