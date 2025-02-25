John Galt Solutions: Live Webinar: Unlock the Power of Scenario Planning to Build Supply Chain Resiliency

John Galt Solutions, a global leader in automating supply chain planning to empower businesses to make better decisions faster, invites supply chain professionals to the interactive webinar: "Unlock the Power of Scenario Planning: Build Supply Chain Resiliency," featuring Alex Pradhan, Global Product Strategy Leader at John Galt Solutions and moderated by Martijn Lofvers, Founder and Chief Trendwatcher at Supply Chain Media. The live event will be hosted by Supply Chain Movement on 12 March 2025.

In the face of ongoing uncertainty, escalating disruptions and increasing complexity, supply chain teams must be equipped to identify events in real-time, swiftly adapt plans, execute with agility, and align decisions across short-, mid-, and long-term strategies to gain a competitive edge. Advanced scenario planning provides a vital lever to effectively navigate these uncertainties, enabling companies to model trade-offs, assess risks, and seize emerging opportunities with confidence.

This webinar will provide a deep dive into the power of what-if scenarios in supply chain planning software, exploring how it can drive supply chain resilience. Attendees will gain actionable insights into:

Harnessing scenario planning . Learn how to model trade-offs, identify risks, and capitalize on opportunities through better informed decision-making.

Evolving your approach . Explore different levels of scenario planning to enhance strategic responses and optimize outcomes.

Creating a playbook for success. Develop a structured approach to crafting proactive strategies that mitigate disruptions and ensure business continuity.

Attendees of this session will hear firsthand?from supply chain planning industry thought leader and former practitioner, Alex Pradhan, as she shares insights and lessons on how to leverage scenario planning as a key differentiator in today's volatile market.

Session?at a Glance?

Title:?Unlock the Power of Scenario Planning: Build Supply Chain Resiliency

Speaker: Alex Pradhan, Global Product Strategy Leader at John Galt Solutions.

Moderator: Martijn Lofvers, Founder and Chief Trendwatcher at Supply Chain Media.

When:?12 March 2025 at 4 PM CET / 11 AM ET.

Register now: https://www.airmeet.com/e/70497270-d8d5-11ef-85ba-cd990e736c2f

To learn more about the Atlas Planning Platform, please visit? johngalt.com/atlas .

About John Galt Solutions

John Galt Solutions is a global leader in supply chain planning software solutions, empowering businesses to sense and respond to global market dynamics, navigate disruption, seize new opportunities, and drive profitable growth. Trusted by leading organizations worldwide and across industries, our Atlas Planning Platform connects and orchestrates the end-to-end supply chain to enable faster and more confident supply chain decisions. We guide companies on their supply chain transformation journey, helping them solve critical operational challenges and guiding them to maximize the use of AI, advanced analytics, and automation to transform data into actionable insights and unlock unprecedented value. To learn how John Galt Solutions can help you improve supply chain performance, visit? johngalt.com .?

