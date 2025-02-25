CMG Financial Appoints Tom James as Senior Vice President of Joint Venture Channel

CMG Financial, a well-capitalized and privately held mortgage banking firm based in San Ramon, CA, is thrilled to announce Tom James as the new Senior Vice President for the Joint Venture (JV) channel. With over 20 years in the home mortgage industry, Tom brings a wealth of experience across Sales, Operations, and leadership. His diverse background has given him a unique perspective on building and maintaining joint ventures. Tom is deeply committed to service excellence and process innovation and has a proven track record of turning these principles into increased revenue opportunities.

Before joining CMG, Tom held leadership roles at top mortgage companies, focusing on building and overseeing high-performing Joint Ventures. His strategic vision and hands-on leadership make him a perfect fit to help drive the future of CMG's Joint Venture platform.

"Tom's extensive experience in managing successful Joint Ventures makes him an incredible asset to our team," said Chris Harris, EVP of CMG Financial. "We're excited for Tom to bring his leadership to the table and help elevate our JV platform to new heights, ensuring that CMG remains a leader in the industry."

Tom shared, "I'm excited to join CMG Financial and collaborate with Chris Harris to grow our already thriving JV channel. The culture here is focused on positivity, innovation, and growth, and I look forward to using my experience to create long-term success for our partners and the team."

At CMG Financial, we're more than just a mortgage company; we're a true partner. By working with our Joint Venture team, you gain access to a comprehensive suite of in-house products, cutting-edge technology, and a robust servicing platform. This means faster, more efficient processes that allow our partners to offer an exceptional experience to their clients-every time, no exceptions, no excuses. It's the culture that makes the real difference. Our JV team is built on collaboration and innovation, with a focus on providing our loan officers the support they need to stand out in their market. At CMG, we don't aim to be the biggest; we strive to be the best.

About CMG Financial

CMG Financial is a well-capitalized mortgage lender founded in 1993 by Christopher M. George, a former Mortgage Bankers Association Chairman. CMG makes its products and services available to the market through three distinct origination channels: retail lending, wholesale lending, and correspondent lending. CMG also operates eight joint venture companies with builder & realtor partners, holds an impressive MSR/servicing portfolio, and serves the capital markets of fixed-income trading & sales through CMG Securities. CMG currently operates in all states, including the District of Columbia, and holds approvals with FNMA, FHLMC, and GNMA. The company is consistently recognized as a top-producing lender and top mortgage employer, and it prides itself on helping clients achieve the dream of homeownership through product innovation and streamlined servicing.

