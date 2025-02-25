New Initiatives Include the Launch of the HammerPay Remittance Platform and the Upcoming HammerPay Global Payments Service for Seamless Cross-Border Settlements

Sarasota, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - February 25, 2025) - Hammer Technologies Holdings Corp. (OTC: HMMR) ("Hammer Group") is pleased to announce a series of strategic initiatives aimed at reinforcing its operational framework and accelerating growth in its fintech and digital banking segments. As part of its ongoing transformation, the company has introduced innovative financial services designed to deliver enhanced value, security, and efficiency for both merchants and customers globally.

Key Highlights Include:

Revolutionary Remittance Platform:

Hammer Group's state-of-the-art prepaid card remittance platform-HammerPay-is now live and can be located at https://hammerprepay.com/app/install.

Designed as a prepaid digital merchant card, the HammerPay card guarantees that funds are spent as intended, ensuring that senders can reliably support their loved ones while merchants receive funds instantly. This breakthrough addresses common challenges associated with traditional cash remittances.

Aggressive On-Going Merchant Onboarding in Africa:

In support of the HammerPay remittance solution, the company has secured strategic partnerships with leading merchants including City Builders, BuildEx, Banjoo Superstore, Electro World, Digital World, Strong FM, Five Sense, Bella Casa Hotel, A Plus Stores, and Champ Printing House with many more to follow. These partnerships enable recipients to purchase essential items-from building materials and digital educational resources to groceries and clothing-with plans to soon include utilities, mobile phone top-up and fuel services.

"Our success in forging these partnerships is a testament to the dedicated efforts of our African team," said Vaanii Baker, Chief Executive of HammerPay Africa Ventures. "The results achieved so far underscore our commitment to driving financial inclusion and supporting local communities, and we are only just getting started."

Upcoming HammerPay Global Payments Service: https://hammerglobalpay.com/

The Hammer Group is finalizing HammerPay Global Payments, a robust platform that will facilitate secure cross-border payment settlements worldwide. This service enables international merchants as well as the diaspora living abroad to access USA-based "For Beneficial Owner" (FBO) bank accounts via HammerPay wallets or debit cards, with FDIC deposit insurance ensuring added security. It also empowers diaspora residents to execute cross-border wallet-to-wallet transfers, significantly reducing time and costs. The service will include the issue of the new HammerPay debit card to each FBO bank account holder in collaboration with its custodian banking partnerships.

Enhanced Operational Excellence:

Alongside fintech advancements, Hammer Group has implemented advanced financial reporting systems to drive greater transparency and agility across its diversified business centers, further strengthening the company's overall financial performance.

"The Hammer Group is committed to delivering innovative financial solutions that transform digital banking and cross-border transactions," said Michael Cothill, Executive Chairman of the Hammer Group. "Our initiatives-from the HammerPay prepaid card platform to the forthcoming Global Payments service-are set to redefine how funds are managed and transferred globally, driving long-term value for our shareholders and partners."

Looking Ahead:

Hammer Group remains focused on executing strategic investments and organic growth initiatives that will unlock additional shareholder value. The company is also evaluating opportunities to transition developmental initiatives to senior exchanges, ensuring it stays ahead in today's dynamic market environment.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains projections and other forward-looking statements regarding future events or our future financial performance. All statements other than present and historical facts and conditions contained in this release, including any statements regarding our future results of operations and financial positions, business strategy, plans and our objectives for future operations, are forward-looking statements (within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended). These statements are only predictions and reflect our current beliefs and expectations with respect to future events and are based on assumptions and subject to risk and uncertainties and subject to change at any time. We operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks emerge from time to time. Given these risks and uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Actual events or results may differ materially from those contained in the projections or forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this release are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/242289

SOURCE: Hammer Technology Holdings