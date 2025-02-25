California LightWorks Launches MegaDrive UnderCanopy LED System to Boost Yield and Optimize Plant Growth

New MegaDrive® UnderCanopy Lights Proven to Boost Yield by up to 30% and A-Grade Flower by More than 10%

California LightWorks, a pioneer in the development of advanced horticultural lighting solutions, is excited to announce the launch of its latest product, the MegaDrive UnderCanopy light system. Designed for both indoor and greenhouse controlled environment agriculture (CEA), these state-of-the-art fixtures provide high-intensity illumination for plants growing in shaded or lower canopies, ensuring optimal light penetration and support for healthy growth cycles.

Introducing MegaDrive UnderCanopy

Key Features of MegaDrive UnderCanopy Lights:

Centralized Power Supply: The power supply (driver) is located remotely, not on the fixture itself. This has several advantages: Reduced Fixture Cost: Eliminates the cost of individual drivers on each light. Reduced Installation Cost: Simplifies wiring and allows up to 80 lights fixtures to run from a single power drop. Reduced Heat Under the Canopy: Keeps heat-generating electronics out of the grow space.

Waterproof Design: Fixtures are designed to withstand high humidity and are easy to clean.

Optimized Spectrum: Designed to provide the ideal light spectrum for all growth stages.

Benefits:

Increased Yields: Customers testing the MegaDrive UnderCanopy lighting are seeing yields increasing by up to 30% with a higher percentage of top-quality buds.

Improved Quality: Enhanced light penetration leads to more even growth and better bud development.

Reduced Labor: Less de-leafing is required due to improved light distribution deeper into the canopy.

Versatility: Suitable for both greenhouse and indoor growing environments, including multi-level setups.

"We saw somewhere between 25-30% increase in yield by adding these MegaDrive UnderCanopy lights to our greenhouse operation," said Aldo Jarez, VP of Farming Operations at Green Vibe. "Additionally, we saw a dramatic increase in the percentage of our tops, A-buds. We are planning to install these lights across all our operations."

"We just harvested our first round in here, and we saw a 30% increase in yield," said Rachel Porter, head of R&D at Statehouse Holdings in Salinas. "Using these MegaDrive UnderCanopy lights, we definitely noticed an increase in our premium-size buds."

"We are thrilled to introduce the MegaDrive UnderCanopy Light Fixtures, which reflect our commitment to innovation and sustainability in the horticultural industry," said George Mekhtarian, CEO of California LightWorks. "With these fixtures, we are enabling growers to achieve not only higher yields but also more efficient operations, significantly contributing to the bottom line and the future of agriculture."

The MegaDrive UnderCanopy Light Fixtures are now available for order through California LightWorks and its network of authorized distributors. For more information about the features, specifications, and pricing, please visit https://californialightworks.com/megadrive-undercanopy/

About California LightWorks

Established in 2008, California LightWorks is a leading provider of advanced horticultural lighting solutions. Our mission is to empower growers with innovative products that boost productivity while promoting environmentally responsible practices.

