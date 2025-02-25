Two solar and storage projects in development near Wrexham, North Wales, will supply power to a nearby sewage treatment works. Construction work on both sites is due to "commence shortly," according to the developer. UK developer Innova has signed a 40-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with Welsh Water (Dwr Cymru) covering two solar projects. The PPA will see the 5 MW capacity Wrexham Solar Park Extension and the 10 MW Cefn Solar Park supply power to the water company's nearby Five Fords sewage treatment works. It's expected the deal will cover around 3% of Welsh Water's annual electricity ...

