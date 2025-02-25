The first Showstop® Procedure training and certification to take place in Houston, Texas on March 26, 2025, in honor of Madison Dubiski who was 23 when she died at the Astroworld Festival that killed 10 and injured hundreds

Pink Bows Foundation (the "organization" or the "foundation") created by the Dubiski family is launching a first-of-its-kind global crowd safety training and certification for large-scale events. The foundation is proud to announce its support by Sir Paul McCartney and event safety alliances globally. The Showstop® Procedure (the "procedure") training was created by world renowned experts in crowd safety and management and aims to facilitate collaboration with the event industry and help prevent event-related fatalities and injuries, such as those that occurred during the Astroworld crowd crush in 2021.

"All ten deaths and injuries sustained at the 2021 Astroworld Festival could have been prevented," according to the Houston Police Department investigation.

"Pink Bows Foundation is on a mission to collaborate with the event industry, raise awareness and create a global standard for crowd safety and management at large-scale events," said Brian Dubiski and Michelle Dubiski, parents of Madison Dubiski and Pink Bows Foundation Co-Founders. "We have world-renowned crowd safety experts, and we are thankful for the support from global alliances, event organizers, families and the wider community we have received so far. Most importantly we have the memory of our daughter Madison that will continue to motivate our work with the event industry."

"I'm very happy to support Pink Bows Foundation and the great work they do for crowd safety," said Sir Paul McCartney

"Our industry cares deeply about the safety of audiences. It is fantastic that the Pink Bows Foundation is driving safety initiatives that will further enhance crowd safety at events. The aim of a global standard for the Showstop® Procedure is to significantly reduce the risk of preventable deaths and injuries," said Steve Allen, Global Crowd Safety Expert Consultant for Pink Bows Foundation.

"The Showstop® Procedure is a proven and decisive emergency procedure that has been successfully implemented multiple times, worldwide. The Showstop® Procedure rapidly focuses the audience's attention to reduce the risk of incident escalation, injury or worse. The work of the Pink Bows Foundation will reduce safety risks for audiences during undesirable occurrences and save lives. We are honored and proud to be involved with this positive safety initiative," added Dr. Mark Hamilton, Global Crowd Safety Expert Consultant for Pink Bows Foundation.

Event Safety Alliance, Event Safety Alliance Canada, Global Crowd Management Alliance and the United Kingdom Crowd Management Association have expressed their support for the work of the Pink Bows Foundation.

Pink Bows Foundation was founded by the Dubiski family following the tragic death of Madison Alexis Dubiski who was 23 when she was killed in a crowd crush at the Astroworld Festival in Houston in 2021. The outpouring of local and national support inspired the Dubiski family to create the foundation with a firm belief that every crowd deserves to return home, which became the organization's ethos. The name comes from the pink bows that were placed across Houston in Madison's memory.

The organization appointed Steve Allen and Dr. Mark Hamilton from Crowd Safety, a crowd safety management consultancy, to conduct Showstop® Procedure training and certification. They have world-renowned expertise in strategic, tactical and operational implementation of crowd safety management and event security training. The Showstop® Procedure course was developed by Mr. Allen, Dr. Hamilton and Professor Chris Kemp and approved by The International Institute of Risk Safety Management (IIRSM) and certified by The CPD Certification Service.

The inaugural Showstop® Procedure training and certification will take place on March 26 in Houston, Texas. The Houston event has already received tremendous interest from festivals, stadium management, venue management, safety alliances, risk managers, insurers, and other large-scale event organizers. The Houston course is fully booked with more courses set to be announced this year.

Steve Allen and Dr. Mark Hamilton will present how the Showstop® Procedure reduces risk, benefitting venue managers, promoters, artists and the audience at the International Live Music Conference (ILMC 37) on February 26, 2025, in London.

About Pink Bows Foundation

The Pink Bows Foundation was founded by the Dubiski family in honor of Madison Alexis Dubiski, who died during the 2021 Astroworld Festival crowd crush. The foundation's mission is to collaborate with the event industry, raise awareness, and provide approved crowd safety solutions for both physical safety and mental health.

For more information visit: https://www.pinkbowsfoundation.org/

