Specialty Coffee Expo to Feature the World Coffee Roasting Championship During Flagship Event April 25-27 In Houston, TX

For the first time, The World Coffee Roasting Championship (WCRC), the only world coffee competition in North America in 2025, will be held at the Specialty Coffee Expo taking place at the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston, Texas, from April 25 to 27, 2025. The WCRC which began in Nice, France in 2013 with 11 champions/representatives, celebrates excellence in coffee roasting, evaluating competitors on their skills in coffee evaluation, preparation, blending, and roasting. In 2025, the championship is set to reach new heights, with participation from up to 28 Competition Bodies from across the globe, making it the largest championship to date.

In the World Coffee Roasting Championship, sponsored by Stronghold Technology, Inc., Official Production Roaster, competitors are judged on their ability to create and execute roast plans using provided green coffee. Competitors showcase their skills through sample roasting, the open cupping process, and their ability to deliver their target roast profile by completing a modified SCA Coffee Value Assessment (CVA) Descriptive Assessment. Judges evaluate accuracy through competitors' self-assessments and conduct double-blind sensory tests across multiple categories. For full details and rules, click here.

"We are thrilled to be hosting the World Coffee Roasting Championship at our trade show in Houston, Texas, in April. This exciting three-day international competition is where attendees can witness dozens of elite roasters compete for the championship title. We look forward to crowning the winner on Sunday, April 27, the final day of the Specialty Coffee Expo," said Yannis Apostolopoulos CEO, The Specialty Coffee Association. "Our broader mission is dedicated to uniting coffee professionals from across the globe to make coffee better. Through events like the World Coffee Roasting Championship and the Specialty Coffee Expo, we provide platforms that inspire, engage, and elevate the entire coffee community," Apostolopoulos added.

"Coffee roasting remains a mystery to many, with roasters working behind the scenes to create magic. The World Coffee Roasting Championship offers a rare moment in the spotlight, bringing together professionals and enthusiasts alike. As a woman in a male-dominated field, it's inspiring to see others encouraged to roast and compete. Beyond competition, the true beauty lies in our community-supporting and uplifting one another," said Diana Johnston, SCAUK Coffee Roasting Champion, 2019 & 2023, WCRC 2023 Competitor, Roaster & Coffee Professional, Owner Roastersaurus.

In addition to the WCRC, attendees discover new products and innovations through the Coffee Design Awards and Best New Product Awards. The deadline for submissions for both programs is March 3, 2025. The Coffee Design Awards celebrate this effort through three key categories: coffee spaces, packaging, and branding. To submit a design for the 2025 Coffee Design Awards click here by the Entry Deadline: March 3, 2025.

The Coffee Design Awards Branding is about recognizing the brands, identities, and visual environments that companies in coffee use to stand out.

The Coffee Design Awards Packaging identifies some of the most compelling coffee packaging designs that look beyond brand adherence from the past year.

The Coffee Design Awards Spaces showcases places for making, teaching, and serving coffee.

The Best New Product Awards are the ultimate celebration of innovation in the specialty coffee and tea industry! This award program recognizes quality and innovation in coffee and tea. To submit a product for consideration for the best new product, a company must exhibit at the Specialty Coffee Expo. Click here by the Entry Deadline: March 3, 2025.

The Specialty Coffee Expo, produced by the Specialty Coffee Association (SCA), will welcome more than 17,000 attendees from 85 countries, showcasing the best in coffee innovation, culture, and sustainability as well as networking opportunities that support commerce and trade . The Specialty Coffee Expo is proudly supported by Title Sponsor Middleby Coffee Solutions Group, Diamond Sponsor Sanremo Coffee Machines and Platinum Sponsor Pacific Barista Series. Peru will be featured as the Portrait Country, bringing a focus on Peruvian coffee, unique cultural activations, and a pop-up café experience.

The expansive Exhibition Hall will feature 600 exhibiting companies offering the industry's most innovative and cutting-edge coffee products. Coffee professionals representing the entire value chain including roasters, retailers, buyers, producers, wholesalers, equipment manufacturers, baristas and more will have the opportunity to learn about integrating specialty coffee into their existing business plans and make purchasing decisions face-to-ace on the show floor.

Registration for the Specialty Coffee Expo is now open at www.coffeeexpo.org. Register before March 15, 2025 for early bird discounts. All SCA members receive a discount on registration. For sponsorship, exhibitor, or registration inquiries, email info@sca.coffee or visit Specialty Coffee Expo.

About the Specialty Coffee Association (SCA)

The Specialty Coffee Association (SCA) is the largest global coffee trade association dedicated to making coffee better by fostering a global coffee community and supporting activities to make specialty coffee a thriving, equitable, and sustainable endeavor for the entire value chain. Through collaboration and progressive approaches, it supports the industry through research, standards, education, and events. Working around the world, the SCA elevates worldwide standards, providing value and connectivity to the growing global community. To sponsor and support the Specialty Coffee Expo and the continued work of the SCA, contact sponsorship@sca.coffee. To learn more, visit sca.coffee or follow @specialtycoffeeassociation on social media.

About The World Coffee Championships (WCC)

The WCC showcase excellence in specialty coffee preparation, and distinction through seven annual competitions with participation from more than 50 Competition Bodies globally. The WCCs are produced by the Specialty Coffee Association and hosted at trade shows annually. The premier competitions include the World Barista Championship, World Cup Tasters Championship, World Latte Art Championship, World Coffee in Good Spirits Championship, World Brewers Cup, World Coffee Roasting Championship, and the Cezve/Ibrik Championship, and show features such as the popular WCC brew bars. Other World Coffee Championships will follow in 2025 with the World Brewers Cup at World of Coffee Jakarta (May 15 - 17, 2025), the World Cup Tasters Championship, World Latte Art Championship, World Coffee in Good Spirits Championship, and Ibrik/Cezve/Ibrik Championship at World of Coffee Geneva (June 26 - 28, 2025), and the World Barista Championship at HostMilano (October 17-21, 2025).

