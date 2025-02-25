Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 25, 2025) - CubicFarm® Systems Corp. (TSXV: CUB) (OTC Pink: CUBXF) ("CubicFarms" or the "Company"), a leading agricultural technology innovator, is proud to announce the extension of its exclusivity agreement with BoomA Food Group in Australia. This strategic extension empowers BoomA Food Group to further explore and expand opportunities across Oceania, reinforcing HydroGreen's growing presence in the region. Together, the companies are advancing sustainable, climate-friendly feed solutions that equip livestock producers with cutting-edge technology.

As part of this agreement, HydroGreen is announcing the sale of two DGS 66 Units, marking a significant milestone in its partnership with BoomA Food Group. These units will be deployed in New South Wales to establish a Proof of Concept (POC) and research program, demonstrating the efficiency, scalability, and sustainability of HydroGreen's automated feed systems in real-world conditions. This initiative underscores a shared commitment to innovation and climate-smart agriculture, setting the stage for broader adoption of HydroGreen's transformative technology across the region.

"We are thrilled to strengthen our partnership with BoomA Food Group and extend HydroGreen's reach in Australia," said Michael Kyne, CFO of HydroGreen Inc. "Our global network of partners plays a vital role in advancing HydroGreen's sprouted grain technology as a scalable, sustainable, and economically viable solution for livestock feed. By continuing to grow our presence, we are not only improving efficiencies in the industry but also contributing to a more resilient and sustainable food system."

Revolutionizing Sustainable Livestock Feed Production

HydroGreen's innovative, fully automated systems streamline every step of the feed production process-including seeding, watering, lighting, harvesting, and re-seeding-ensuring a consistent, nutrient-dense feed supply while significantly reducing labour demands. This state-of-the-art technology provides a scalable, eco-friendly alternative to traditional forage, making it a game-changer for large-scale livestock operations looking to optimize efficiency and minimize environmental impact.

By partnering with forward-thinking organizations like BoomA Food Group, HydroGreen is accelerating innovation and driving sustainable transformation in livestock agriculture-particularly in water-scarce regions where efficient farming practices are critical.

A Sustainable Solution for Australia's Cattle Industry

With approximately 28.8 million head of cattle as of 2023, Australia represents a key market for HydroGreen's innovative feed solutions. Given the ongoing challenges of water scarcity in Australian agriculture, the demand for resource-efficient, sustainable farming technologies has never been greater.

HydroGreen's systems use up to 95% less water than traditional field irrigation methods, offering a revolutionary, drought-resilient alternative for livestock feed production. By drastically reducing water consumption, this technology supports long-term agricultural sustainability while enhancing the resilience of livestock operations in regions prone to extreme climate conditions.

Strengthening Australia's Competitive Edge in Beef & Dairy Exports

As a leading global supplier of premium beef and dairy products, Australia benefits from its strategic proximity to high-demand Asian markets. With growing consumer expectations for sustainably produced, high-quality livestock feed, HydroGreen's technology provides Australian producers with a competitive advantage.

By adopting HydroGreen's sprouted grain technology, livestock producers can ensure a consistent, high-quality feed supply, bolstering their ability to meet export demands for grass-fed beef and dairy products. This forward-thinking approach strengthens Australia's position in the global marketplace while reinforcing its commitment to environmental sustainability.

By integrating HydroGreen's advanced feed systems, Australian livestock producers can drive efficiency, enhance sustainability, and future-proof their operations in a rapidly evolving industry.

About HydroGreen

HydroGreen produces Automated Vertical Pastures, a type of smart farming equipment that uses a unique process to sprout grains such as wheat and barley, in a controlled growing environment to efficiently produce a high-performance feed ingredient for livestock 365 days a year. HydroGreen's equipment is simple and easy to operate and performs all growing functions automatically, including seeding, watering, lighting, harvesting, and re-seeding, which allows livestock businesses to feed consistent nutrition every day with minimal labour. When balanced correctly in the ration, HydroGreen sprouted grain modifies animal digestion which enhances productivity and reduces the amount of enteric methane emitted in ruminant livestock. The result also enables environmental benefits to the farm while helping to meet increasing demand for valuable farm-based inset and offset carbon credits. For more information, please visit www.hydrogreenglobal.com.

About CubicFarms

CubicFarms is a leading local chain agricultural technology company developing and deploying technology to feed a changing world. Its proprietary ag-tech solutions enable growers to produce high quality, predictable produce and fresh livestock feed with HydroGreen Nutrition Technology, a subsidiary of CubicFarm Systems Corp. The CubicFarms system contains patented technology for growing leafy greens and other crops on-site, indoors, all year round. CubicFarms provides an efficient, localized food supply solution that benefits our people, planet, and economy. For more information, please visit www.cubicfarms.com.

