The Insight Partners: Organoid Services Market Size Projected to Reach US$15.01 Billion by 2031, Driven by Personalized Medicine and Innovative Drug Screening

The global organoid services market share is projected to grow from US$3.03 billion in 2023 to US$15.01 billion by 2031, driven by the increasing demand for personalized medicine and innovative drug screening services.

According to a comprehensive report from The Insight Partners, "Organoids Services Market Size and Forecast 2023 - 2031, Global and Regional Share, Trend, and Growth Opportunity Analysis Report" The global organoid services market is observing significant growth owing to the surging popularity of personalized drugs and increasing demand for innovative drug screening services. The report carries out an in-depth analysis of market trends, key players, and future opportunities. The organoid services market scope entails an array of services that are expected to determine the market performance in the coming years.

Organoid Services Market Overview of Report Findings

Market Growth: The organoid services market is expected to reach US$ 15.01 billion by 2031 from US$ 3.03 billion in 2023; it is anticipated to register a CAGR of 22.3% during the forecast period. Organoids are becoming an important resource for researchers and drug developers as they look for more efficient and accurate ways to identify promising drug candidates and predict their effectiveness. Organoid services are specialized laboratory services focused on the creation and utilization of small, simplified versions of organs grown from stem cells due to their ability to replicate some functions of actual organs. This has involved services in the production of organoids for research in drug testing, disease modeling, and personalized medicine. The market has been growing significantly due to developments in stem cell culture technologies and the need for more appropriate models for disease studies. Organoids have become a very viable substitute for animal testing because they are more ethical and realistic, thus increasing their usage in clinical studies. Such that, organoid services market is bound to surge forward with continuous innovation from drug-testing and drug studies by pharma and biotechnology companies besides research institutions around the globe.



Increasing Demand for Innovative Drug Screening Services: Organoids have become an emerging strong tool for researchers and pharmaceutical companies in an effort to obtain more efficient and accurate drug candidate identification and response. Traditional 2D cell cultures and animal models are not very reliable platforms when it comes to accurately predicting human responses to drugs, leading to ineffective treatments or costly failures at the later stages. However, organoids structurally and functionally closely resemble human tissues, thus offering a more reliable and predictive model for drug testing. Pharmaceutical and biotech companies are involved in the improvement of their discovery operations in drugs and reducing the costs of development; organoids offer an ideal solution for screening large libraries of drugs, identifying potential candidates, and evaluating their efficacy and toxicity much more accurately. With the inclusion of high-throughput screening platforms and automated image analysis, advanced technological integration enhances organoid screening services. Inclusion of high-throughput screening with organoids enables the testing of many drug compounds with efficiency and enhanced accuracy in analyzing results, thus accelerating the drug discovery process. Therefore, driven by the popularization of personalized medicines and the need for faster drug development, the global focus on innovation in screening services favors the growth of the organoids services market.



Strategic Developments, Launches, and Collaborations: As research continues to improve techniques in growing and manipulating organoids, their applications grow across drug discovery, disease modeling, and regenerative medicine. These advancements now allow for even more accurate and diverse organoid models that have the potential to better replicate the human diseases to be studied: complex conditions including cancer, neurological disorders, and genetic diseases, among others. Additional factors that have contributed to the growth of the healthcare sector have also increased demand for organoids globally. New product development, acquisitions, partnerships, product launches, and approvals worldwide are the drivers to such increased demand. In May 2024, a strategic collaboration agreement was formed between InSphero and Genome Biologics in Frankfurt. Through this collaboration, InSphero will be granted exclusive global rights for the commercialization of Genome Biologics' 3D Cardiac Organoid Platform. This will lead to the use of accurate, scalable, and disease-specific organoid models for creating novel treatments by that platform, making it stand on the top of all heart disease research. These key developments, launches, and strategic collaborations among market participants create a significant opportunity for the organoid services market growth.



Geographical Insights: In 2023, North America led the organoid services market with a substantial revenue share, followed by Europe and APAC, respectively. Further, Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Competitive Strategy and Development

Key Players: A few of the major companies operating in the organoid services market are Sino Biological Inc.; Eurofins Scientific SE; Molecular Devices, LLC.; InSphero; Cyprio; InnoSer; LABTOO; CUSABIO TECHNOLOGY LLC; Oncodesign Services; and HUB Organoids BV (Hubrecht Organoid Technology).

Trending Topics: Organoids in personalized medicine, advancements in brain organoids for neurological research, the role of artificial intelligence in enhancing organoid research, organoid biobanks and their impact on global research networks, etc.

Global Headlines on Organoid Services

HUB Organoids Launches IntegriGut Screen: A Breakthrough Service Offering for Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) Drug Discovery and Development

SEngine Precision Medicine and Oncodesign Announce Collaboration Agreement for the Discovery of New Personalized Cancer Treatment for Aggressive and Untreatable Tumors

InnoSer and OrganoTherapeutics to Offer Midbrain Organoids

InSphero Secures Exclusive Commercialization Partnership with Genome Biologics for 3D Cardiac Organoid Platform

Market Segmentation

Based on organ type, the organoid services market is segmented into stomach, intestine, liver, pancreas, lung, brain, kidney, and others. The intestine segment held the largest share of the market in 2023.





By application, the organoid services market is categorized into developmental biology disease, pathology of infectious disease, regenerative medicine, drug toxicity and efficacy testing, drug discovery and personalized medicine, and others. The developmental biology disease segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2023.





The organoid services market, based on source, is segmented into pluripotent stem cells and organ-specific adult stem cells. The pluripotent stem cells segment held a larger share of the market in 2023.





The organoid services market is segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and South and Central America.

Conclusion

Significant growth in the organoid services market is following stem cell research and technology development, growing demand for personalized medicine, and demands for more sophisticated approaches for drug testing and disease modeling. As research in organoids continues to develop, models have become fundamental within the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and academia industries, which provide more reliable alternatives than traditional methods such as animal testing and 2D cell cultures. Organoids generated from patient-specific cells are very useful for the precise screening of drugs, while their potential in regenerative medicine and tissue engineering is a future promise of therapies. In addition, with an increasing market of personalized treatments and precision medicine, organoids will play a very important role in accelerating drug development, reducing costs, and improving therapeutic outcomes.

The report from The Insight Partners lists several stakeholders-including biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, academic and research institutions, contract research organizations, and healthcare providers and hospitals-along with valuable insights to successfully navigate this evolving market landscape and unlock new opportunities.

