Regional REIT (RGL) has published a Q424 update, including DPS in line with guidance. Property valuations fell further in H224 but at a slower pace and directionally in line with the broader sector. Positively, letting at well above ERV and the strong improvement in the portfolio EPC ratings are good indicators that RGL's core portfolio is of the quality demanded by tenants. Across the market, such properties are in relatively short supply while workers continue to return to the office, and rents are rising.

