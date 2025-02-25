My Green Lab: Impact Laboratories Secures $4.95M to Accelerate Sustainable Science Innovation

New Funding to Expand Enterprise Sustainability Tools and Global Green Lab Certification

Impact Laboratories, verifier of the world's most trusted green lab certification, has secured $4.95 million in Series A funding-exceeding its target. The capital will accelerate the development of enterprise-scale sustainability tools and expand global adoption of My Green Lab® Certification, empowering laboratories to achieve measurable environmental and financial impact.

James Connelly, CEO of Impact Laboratories and My Green Lab said, "This investment signals a pivotal shift in how science integrates sustainability. Our enhanced software will empower labs with real-time data, security, and ROI-driven insights-enabling them to make measurable environmental progress. Thanks to our investors' support, we're scaling solutions that drive global impact."

By enhancing Impact Laboratories' software tools, this investment will bolster its position as a leader in providing secure, data-driven solutions that deliver genuine environmental and financial returns for laboratories worldwide. Furthermore, these funds will support a robust market development strategy to expand My Green Lab Certification and improve the technology used to audit and verify the My Green Lab ACT Ecolabel, the industry's most comprehensive ecolabel for laboratory products.

Driving Impact Through Investment

The funding round, led by a consortium of impact-driven investors including the Spokane Angel Alliance, TVF | Tacoma Venture Fund,LabX Media, and Greenhouse Capital Partners underscores the growing demand for data-driven sustainability solutions in science. These investors bring not only capital but also deep expertise in scientific research, sustainable investment, and media outreach to accelerate Impact Laboratories' mission.

"Backing Impact Laboratories means investing in a smarter, more sustainable scientific future," said Peter Henig, Founder and Managing Partner of Greenhouse Capital Partners.

"Sustainable science is the future of research. Impact Laboratories' solutions give scientists the tools to integrate sustainability without sacrificing innovation," said Jim Datin, former CEO of BioAgilytix and current GHO Operating Partner. "This investment fuels the shift toward environmentally responsible labs that also excel in efficiency and cost savings."

Bob Kafato, President of LabX Media, emphasized the long-term impact of this investment: "As investors, we have a responsibility to support innovations that move industries forward. The scientific industry is at a turning point-labs that prioritize sustainability will not only lead in innovation but also in operational excellence. This funding ensures that environmental responsibility becomes an integral part of scientific progress."

A Global Shift Towards Sustainable Science

As scientific research expands globally, the need for secure and scalable sustainable solutions has never been greater. Impact Laboratories' ability to provide third-party independent verification and robust sustainability tools plays a crucial role in reducing the industry's environmental impact.

Madin Akpo-Esambe, General Partner at TVF | Tacoma Venture Fund, spoke to the broader implications of this investment: "Greener labs mean a greener world. By accelerating lab sustainability, we're not just improving operational efficiency, but we're also creating systemic change for the better."

Tom Simpson, Founder and CEO of Spokane Angel Alliance, emphasized the power of regional funding networks in driving mission-based companies with global impact. "Seeing a company like Impact Laboratories scale globally from Spokane signals a new level of maturity in our start-up ecosystem and investment community," he noted. This success highlights how regional capital can fuel ventures that create meaningful change worldwide.

Impact Laboratories and My Green Lab are collaborating to empower scientists and laboratory professionals to create lasting environmental change. This successful fundraising round will propel progress toward a future where sustainability is integrated into every laboratory around the globe.

About Impact Laboratories

Impact Laboratories, the commercial arm of My Green Lab, provides third-party verification and enterprise software solutions that enable labs to achieve and maintain sustainability benchmarks. From academia to biotech and pharma, Impact Laboratories supports the scientific community in reducing its environmental footprint while ensuring operational efficiency. The company drives the expansion of the world's most trusted green lab certification and verification tools.

About My Green Lab

My Green Lab® is a nonprofit environmental organization with a mission to build a global culture of sustainability in science. The organization is the world leader in developing internationally recognized sustainability standards for laboratories and laboratory products-bringing sustainability to the community responsible for the world's life-changing medical and technical innovations. Laboratories are some of the most resource-intensive spaces in any industry, but they don't have to be. By introducing a new perspective and proven best practices within a carefully crafted framework, My Green Lab has inspired tens of thousands of scientists and lab professionals to make positive changes in their labs by reducing the environmental impact of their work.

My Green Lab Certification

The world's most trusted green lab certification, guiding scientists and lab teams toward actionable sustainability practices. Supported by third-party verification from Impact Laboratories, My Green Lab Certification has engaged 3,800 labs in 50 countries reaching over 42,000 scientists (as of early 2025).

My Green Lab ACT Ecolabel

The first ecolabel for lab equipment and supplies that provides transparent, third-party verified data to help scientists and procurement teams make sustainable choices. Forty companies and 1,500 products currently have an ACT Ecolabel, with third-party verification provided by SMS Collaborative.

For media requests, contact Christina Creager at christina.creager@mygreenlab.org.

For more information about My Green Lab, visit mygreenlab.org.

