Ashtead Group Plc - Notice of Results

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 25

Ashtead Group plc

25th February 2025

ASHTEAD GROUP PLC

Announcement of Q3 Results

Ashtead Group plc announces that its third quarter results for the period ended 31st January 2025 will be announced on 4th March 2025.

A live webcast of the analyst and investor presentation will be broadcast from 12:00pm GMT / 7:00am ET in the morning via the investor centre on the Company's website.

Further enquiries:

Ashtead Group plc

Will Shaw - 0207 726 9700

H/Advisors Maitland

Sam Cartwright - 0207 379 5151