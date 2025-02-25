Ashtead Group Plc - Notice of Results
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, February 25
Ashtead Group plc
25th February 2025
ASHTEAD GROUP PLC
Announcement of Q3 Results
Ashtead Group plc announces that its third quarter results for the period ended 31st January 2025 will be announced on 4th March 2025.
A live webcast of the analyst and investor presentation will be broadcast from 12:00pm GMT / 7:00am ET in the morning via the investor centre on the Company's website.
Further enquiries:
Ashtead Group plc
Will Shaw - 0207 726 9700
H/Advisors Maitland
Sam Cartwright - 0207 379 5151
