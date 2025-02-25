The "France Construction Market Size, Trends, and Forecasts by Sector Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, Institutional and Residential Market Analysis to 2028 (Q4 2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The construction industry in France estimated to decline in real terms by 3.2% in 2024 and register marginal growth of 0.9% in 2025, owing to high energy prices, elevated inflation and a budget deficit that needs to be resolved. According to the National Institute of Statistics and Economic Studies (INSEE), the business climate index declined by 2.9% year on year (YoY) in the first ten months of 2024, following a 4.4% drop in 2023.

Furthermore, the average residential and non-residential turnover index of the construction of buildings fell by 5.7% YoY in the first eight months of 2024 according to INSEE. The construction industry's performance will also be constrained by ongoing weakness in the residential sector, which has been declining since 2022, owing to a drop in residential permits. According to the INSEE, the total floor area of authorized dwellings fell by 15.7% YoY in the first nine months of 2024; preceded by an annual decline of 27.3% in 2023.

In response to a warning from the European Union (EU) about France's rising public-sector deficit, which is expected to exceed 6.1% of GDP in 2024, the government presented a draft 2025 Budget in October 2024, aimed at reducing the deficit with EUR60.6 billion ($63.6 billion) in spending cuts and tax hikes. These measures include cuts to apprenticeships, environmental programs, foreign aid and reducing government jobs.

The budget also includes higher taxes on large corporations, especially in the construction sector, and temporary taxes on defense, airlines, and shipping companies. Vinci, for example, expects to pay an additional EUR400 million ($424 million) in taxes in 2025. But, due to the collapse of Prime Minister Michel Barnier's government, following the no confidence vote in December 2024, President Emmanuel Macron must appoint a new prime minister

Scope

Historical (2019-2023) and forecast (2024-2028) valuations of the construction industry in France, featuring details of key growth drivers.

Segmentation by sector (commercial, industrial, infrastructure, energy and utilities, institutional and residential) and by sub-sector

Analysis of the mega-project pipeline, including breakdowns by development stage across all sectors, and projected spending on projects in the existing pipeline.

Listings of major projects, in addition to details of leading contractors and consultants

Identify and evaluate market opportunities using our standardized valuation and forecasting methodologies

Assess market growth potential at a micro-level with over 600 time-series data forecasts

Understand the latest industry and market trends

Formulate and validate business strategies using the analyst's critical and actionable insight

Assess business risks, including cost, regulatory and competitive pressures

Evaluate competitive risk and success factors

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Construction Industry: At-a-Glance

3 Context

3.1 Economic Performance

3.2 Political Environment and Policy

3.3 Demographics

3.4 Risk Profile

4 Construction Outlook

4.1 All Construction

Outlook

Latest news and developments

Construction Projects Momentum Index

4.2 Commercial Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.3 Industrial Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.4 Infrastructure Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.5 Energy and Utilities Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.6 Institutional Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.7 Residential Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

5 Key Industry Participants

5.1 Contractors

5.2 Consultants

6 Construction Market Data

7 Appendix

