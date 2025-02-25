Claire Bahn Group Launches NIL Division for Student-Athletes, Signs Exclusive Agreements With Emerging Talent

Award-Winning Agency Expands Its Personal Branding Expertise to College Athletes With New NIL Division

Claire Bahn Group, an award-winning boutique agency specializing in personal branding and public relations, is pleased to announce the official launch of its new Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) division. This exciting expansion comes on the heels of signing exclusive agreements with promising student-athletes, positioning Claire Bahn Group as a key player in the emerging NIL landscape.

Claire Bahn Group is a comprehensive boutique strategic communications and marketing agency with deep expertise in public relations, strategic communications, personal branding, executive branding, reputation management, and social media management.

The NIL division at Claire Bahn Group will focus on building and managing personal brands for student-athletes across social media and negotiating sponsorship and endorsement deals to elevate their profiles on and off the field.

Claire Bahn Group's comprehensive branding approach includes:

Personal Brand Development

Social Media Management

Sponsorship Negotiations

Public Relations

With the NCAA's NIL ruling allowing college athletes to profit from their personal brands, Claire Bahn Group is at the forefront of guiding athletes through the complexities of this new landscape. The agency's NIL division is committed to helping athletes not only secure lucrative sponsorship deals but also build their brand value to create lasting opportunities beyond their collegiate careers.

"We are thrilled to officially expand our services into the NIL space," said Claire Bahn, CEO of Claire Bahn Group. "Our agency has built a reputation for crafting powerful personal brands that resonate with audiences, and we're excited to bring that same level of care and expertise to student-athletes. Our goal is to empower athletes to think strategically about their personal brands and create a legacy that will benefit them for years to come."

About Claire Bahn Group:

Claire Bahn Group is an award-winning boutique agency specializing in personal branding and public relations for high-profile executives and international clients. With a proven track record of creating impactful personal brands, the agency is committed to helping clients elevate their visibility, grow their audience, and achieve their professional goals.

For more information about Claire Bahn Group's NIL division and partnership opportunities, please visit clairebahn.com or contact pr@clairebahn.com.

