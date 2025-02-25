Anzeige
25.02.2025
Standard Media Group LLC: Standard Media Appoints Kern Dant as Chief Revenue Officer

Finanznachrichten News

Seasoned General Manager Brings More Than Two Decades of Leadership Focused on Driving Revenue Growth

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE / ACCESS Newswire / February 25, 2025 / Standard Media Group LLC ("Standard Media") today announced the appointment of Kern Dant to the newly created role of Chief Revenue Officer. In his new role, Dant's responsibilities will include oversight of sales and revenue growth strategies across Standard Media's local broadcast, connected TV, and digital media portfolios.

In making the announcement, Deb McDermott, President & CEO of Standard Media said, "Kern's leadership and ability to drive business growth make him the perfect fit for this new role. He has a strong track record of fostering relationships, strengthening teams, and delivering results. We're excited to see the impact he will have on our revenue strategy and overall success."

Dant brings extensive experience in local media management, having successfully led KLKN-TV's operations, sales, and community engagement efforts since joining Standard Media in 2019. A graduate of the University of Nebraska, Dant has previously held sales leadership roles in Memphis, Tennessee, Dayton, Ohio, Albuquerque, St. Louis, and Portland, Oregon.

Dant will continue to serve as General Manager of KLKN until a successor is named.

ABOUT STANDARD MEDIA GROUP
Standard Media Group is an innovative and diverse media company committed to serving local communities. Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, with operations in Lincoln, Nebraska; Cape Girardeau, Missouri; and Providence, Rhode Island, Standard Media's leadership team has a long history of building strong, local broadcast and digital media outlets. Standard Media Group is a wholly owned subsidiary of Standard General L.P.

Contact Information

Clare Gibson
press@standardmedia.com

.

SOURCE: Standard Media Group LLC



