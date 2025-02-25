Air Products is pulling out of three US projects due to unfavorable economics and regulatory changes. The company says it remains focused on its Neom green project in Saudi Arabia and the Louisiana Clean Energy ComplexAir Products said it will exit three US projects, terminating its agreement with World Energy for the Sustainable Aviation Fuel expansion project in Paramount, California, canceling plans for a 35-metric-ton-per-day green hydrogen facility in Massena, New York, and halting a Texas project to produce carbon monoxide. The company cited unfavorable project economics and regulatory developments. ...

