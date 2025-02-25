Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 25.02.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Hohe Gewinne in kurzer Zeit! Aktuelle Sondersituation jetzt nutzen und enorm profitieren!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CRZT | ISIN: FR0013333077 | Ticker-Symbol: 0JZ
Frankfurt
25.02.25
15:29 Uhr
1,300 Euro
+0,030
+2,36 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AFFLUENT MEDICAL SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AFFLUENT MEDICAL SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,3551,39018:46
Dow Jones News
25.02.2025 18:21 Uhr
147 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Affluent Medical appoints Liane Teplitsky - a senior executive in the medical device industry as a new member of the Board of Directors.

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Affluent Medical appoints Liane Teplitsky - a senior executive in the medical device industry as a new member of the Board of Directors. 

Affluent Medical 
Affluent Medical appoints Liane Teplitsky - a senior executive in the medical device industry as a new member of the 
Board of Directors. 
25-Feb-2025 / 17:45 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
 
Affluent Medical appoints Liane Teplitsky - a senior executive in the medical device industry as a new member of the 
Board of Directors 
 
 
 
 
Aix-en-Provence, February 25, 2025 - 5:45 p.m. CET - Affluent Medical (ISIN: FR0013333077 - Ticker: AFME - "Affluent"), 
a French clinical-stage medical technology company specializing in the international development and industrialization 
of innovative implantable medical devices, today announced it has coopted Liane Teplitsky as a new Board member. 
 
 
Recently appointed CEO of Artedrone, the first autonomous robotic solution for Mechanical Thrombectomy, Liane Teplitsky 
is a successful seasoned senior executive in the medical device with achievements in building, leading, and growing 
innovative businesses that elevate the standard of patient care. 
 
With an extensive background in R&D and a passion for advancing intelligent and life-changing medical technologies, 
Liane has cultivated an expertise in leading business strategy, clinical data development and commercialization for 
multimillion-dollar global medical technology franchises. Additionally, Liane has demonstrated excellence in building 
and leading highly functioning, highly engaged teams. 
 
Most recently she was President, Global Robotics, Technology & Data Solutions at Zimmer Biomet where she led the global 
growth and development of the company's portfolio of robotics and digital health technologies. Prior to Zimmer Biomet, 
Liane spent nearly a decade in executive leadership roles at Abbott as Vice President Sales & Division Vice President 
Marketing for Cardiac Arrhythmia & Heart Failure division and at St Jude Medical, with different strategic roles across 
multiple product and sales divisions. 
 
Liane holds a Master of Science in Biomedical Engineering from Duke University and a Bachelor of Science in Electrical 
Engineering and a Bachelor of Science in Physiology from the University of Saskatchewan - Canada. 
 
Sébastien Ladet, Affluent Medical CEO declares: "We are excited to welcome Liane to our board of Directors. Her 
extensive experience in both the healthcare and technology sectors, combined with her proven track record in leading 
market development and sales for medical devices, will be invaluable as we continue to advance in the clinical 
development of our 2 cutting-hedge medical devices to treat mitral valve regurgitation and prepare for their 
commercialisation." 
 
 
About Affluent Medical 
Affluent Medical is a French medical technologies company, founded by Truffle Capital, that aims to become a global 
leader in the treatment of structural heart diseases, one of the world's leading causes of mortality, and urinary 
incontinence, which currently affects one in four adults. 
Affluent Medical develops next-generation implants that are minimally invasive, innovative, adjustable and biomimetic, 
designed to restore essential physiological functions. The candidate products developed by the Company are all 
undergoing clinical studies in humans. 
Subject to raising the funds necessary to finance its strategy and the positive results of ongoing clinical studies, 
the Company aims to gradually market its products from 2026, directly or indirectly. 
 
For more information, please visit www.affluentmedical.com 
 
 
Contacts: 
AFFLUENT MEDICAL       SEITOSEI.ACTIFIN 
               Financial communications / Press relations 
Sébastien Ladet        Ghislaine Gasparetto / Jennifer Jullia 
Chief Executive Officer    +33 (0)6 21 10 49 24 / +33 (0)1 56 88 11 19 
investor@affluentmedical.com ghislaine.gasparetto@seitosei-actifin.com / jennifer.jullia@seitosei-actifin.com 
               MC SERVICES AG 
PRIMATICE 
               Media relations Europe 
Public Relations France 
Thomas Roborel de Climens   Maximilian SCHUR / Julia BITTNER 
+33 (0)6 78 12 97 95 
               +49 (0)211 529252 20 / +49 (0)211 529252 28 
thomasdeclimens@primatice.com 
               affluent@mc-services.eu

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file File: 20250225_PR_Affluent_Medical_Liane Teplitsky_vFinal 

=------------------------------------------------------------------ 
Language:    English 
Company:     Affluent Medical 
         320 avenue Archimède, Les pléiades III Bâtiment B 
         13100 Aix en Provence France 
         France 
Phone:      +33 4 42 95 12 20 
E-mail:     jerome.geoffroy@affluentmedical.com 
Internet:    https://www.affluentmedical.com/ 
ISIN:      FR0013333077 
Euronext Ticker: AFME 
AMF Category:  Inside information / Other releases 
EQS News ID:   2091375 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2091375 25-Feb-2025 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2091375&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 25, 2025 11:45 ET (16:45 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.