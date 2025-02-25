DJ Affluent Medical appoints Liane Teplitsky - a senior executive in the medical device industry as a new member of the Board of Directors.

Affluent Medical Affluent Medical appoints Liane Teplitsky - a senior executive in the medical device industry as a new member of the Board of Directors. 25-Feb-2025 / 17:45 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Affluent Medical appoints Liane Teplitsky - a senior executive in the medical device industry as a new member of the Board of Directors Aix-en-Provence, February 25, 2025 - 5:45 p.m. CET - Affluent Medical (ISIN: FR0013333077 - Ticker: AFME - "Affluent"), a French clinical-stage medical technology company specializing in the international development and industrialization of innovative implantable medical devices, today announced it has coopted Liane Teplitsky as a new Board member. Recently appointed CEO of Artedrone, the first autonomous robotic solution for Mechanical Thrombectomy, Liane Teplitsky is a successful seasoned senior executive in the medical device with achievements in building, leading, and growing innovative businesses that elevate the standard of patient care. With an extensive background in R&D and a passion for advancing intelligent and life-changing medical technologies, Liane has cultivated an expertise in leading business strategy, clinical data development and commercialization for multimillion-dollar global medical technology franchises. Additionally, Liane has demonstrated excellence in building and leading highly functioning, highly engaged teams. Most recently she was President, Global Robotics, Technology & Data Solutions at Zimmer Biomet where she led the global growth and development of the company's portfolio of robotics and digital health technologies. Prior to Zimmer Biomet, Liane spent nearly a decade in executive leadership roles at Abbott as Vice President Sales & Division Vice President Marketing for Cardiac Arrhythmia & Heart Failure division and at St Jude Medical, with different strategic roles across multiple product and sales divisions. Liane holds a Master of Science in Biomedical Engineering from Duke University and a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering and a Bachelor of Science in Physiology from the University of Saskatchewan - Canada. Sébastien Ladet, Affluent Medical CEO declares: "We are excited to welcome Liane to our board of Directors. Her extensive experience in both the healthcare and technology sectors, combined with her proven track record in leading market development and sales for medical devices, will be invaluable as we continue to advance in the clinical development of our 2 cutting-hedge medical devices to treat mitral valve regurgitation and prepare for their commercialisation." About Affluent Medical Affluent Medical is a French medical technologies company, founded by Truffle Capital, that aims to become a global leader in the treatment of structural heart diseases, one of the world's leading causes of mortality, and urinary incontinence, which currently affects one in four adults. Affluent Medical develops next-generation implants that are minimally invasive, innovative, adjustable and biomimetic, designed to restore essential physiological functions. The candidate products developed by the Company are all undergoing clinical studies in humans. Subject to raising the funds necessary to finance its strategy and the positive results of ongoing clinical studies, the Company aims to gradually market its products from 2026, directly or indirectly. For more information, please visit www.affluentmedical.com Contacts: AFFLUENT MEDICAL SEITOSEI.ACTIFIN Financial communications / Press relations Sébastien Ladet Ghislaine Gasparetto / Jennifer Jullia Chief Executive Officer +33 (0)6 21 10 49 24 / +33 (0)1 56 88 11 19 investor@affluentmedical.com ghislaine.gasparetto@seitosei-actifin.com / jennifer.jullia@seitosei-actifin.com MC SERVICES AG PRIMATICE Media relations Europe Public Relations France Thomas Roborel de Climens Maximilian SCHUR / Julia BITTNER +33 (0)6 78 12 97 95 +49 (0)211 529252 20 / +49 (0)211 529252 28 thomasdeclimens@primatice.com affluent@mc-services.eu

