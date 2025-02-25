DON'T NOD and Studio Tolima's Koira to Release Early on April 1, 2025

Play the Koira demo in Steam's Next Fest

Paris, February 25, 2025 - DON'T NOD, an independent video game publisher and development studio, is pleased to announce that Koira, a wholesome adventure game developed by Belgian studio Tolima, will launch on April 1, 2025 - more than two weeks early.

Koira, published by DON'T NOD, will launch on PC (Steam) and PlayStation 5 at 17.99€/$17.99 with a 10% launch discount. In addition, there will be a Support the Devs bundle which will include 5 pieces of concept art that can be used as wallpapers.

Watch the latest trailer here: https://youtu.be/sHmTjSmDHhQ

Steam Next Fest

The demo of Koira is currently playable as part of Steam's Next Fest, a celebration of upcoming games with demos, developer livestreams, and chats which runs until March 3. A livestream with developers Ben Lega (Founder and Director) and Sander Vanhove (Lead Game Dev and Tech Artist) will air throughout the event, giving players the chance to gain some behind-the-scenes knowledge, insights, and a sneak peek of what happens in the game after the demo ends!

Players can continue to play the demo of Koira up until March 10.

About the Game

Koira is a heartwarming, hand-drawn adventure featuring a lost forest spirit and her new puppy friend. Together they must journey to safety in the heart of the enchanted forest, solving puzzles, finding friends, and avoiding the hunters lurking along the way.

About DON'T NOD

DON'T NOD is an independent French publisher and developer with studios in Paris and Montréal creating original narrative games in the adventure (Life is StrangeTM, Tell Me WhyTM, Twin MirrorTM), RPG (VampyrTM, Banishers: Ghosts of New EdenTM), and action (Remember MeTM) genres. The studio is internationally renowned for unique narrative experiences with engaging stories and characters and has worked with industry leading publishers: Square Enix, Microsoft, Bandai Namco Entertainment, Focus Entertainment and Capcom. DON'T NOD creates and publishes its own IPs developed in-house such as Harmony: The Fall of ReverieTM, JusantTM and Lost Records: Bloom & RageTM as well as using its knowledge and experience to collaborate with third-party developers whose editorial visions parallel the company's own.

Step into the studio's immersive and innovative universe at dont-nod.com

DON'T NOD (ISIN code: FR0013331212 - ALDNE) is listed on Euronext Growth Paris

DON'T NOD

Oskar GUILBERT

Chief Executive Officer



Agathe MONNERET

Chief Financial Officer

invest@dont-nod.com ACTUS finance & communication

Corinne PUISSANT

Analyst/Investor relations

Tel: 33 (0)1 53 67 36 77 - dontnod@actus.fr



Amaury DUGAST

Press relations

Tel: 33 (0)1 53 67 36 74 - adugast@actus.fr



About Studio Tolima

Studio Tolima is a Belgian independent developer, based in Brussels and founded in 2022. The studio specializes in the production of minimalistic, broadly accessible emotional experiences.

This game received support from the Flanders Audiovisual Fund (VAF) of the Government of Flanders.

Realised with the support of t

