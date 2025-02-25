Anzeige
PR Newswire
25.02.2025 18:42 Uhr
BSV Blockchain: BSV Now Listed on Coinstore, Expanding Accessibility and Utility Worldwide

Finanznachrichten News

ZUG, Switzerland, Feb. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BSV Blockchain has announced that BSV is now available on Coinstore, a global trading platform dedicated to making digital assets accessible to everyone in a fast, user-friendly and secure manner. The listing enhances the accessibility and real-world utility of the BSV blockchain - the only public blockchain capable of scaling to meet enterprise-level demands and enabling seamless peer-to-peer payments without any intermediaries.

The new listing is particularly of note for users in the Philippines, where Coinstore has a strong presence. More individuals, businesses, and developers will now have easy access to BSV, enabling them to explore and leverage blockchain-based opportunities. With Coinstore offering a regulatory compliant, scalable, and efficient digital asset infrastructure, this listing helps position the BSV blockchain as a leading protocol for global commerce, data integrity and next-generation financial applications.

Ásgeir Oskarsson, Managing Director, BSV Blockchain, said,"The listing of BSV on Coinstore is a major step in making BSV blockchain technology more accessible, opening new opportunities for businesses and individuals, especially in regions like the Philippines, to benefit from scalable and low-cost digital transactions."

About BSV Blockchain

BSV Blockchain is a scalable and energy-efficient public blockchain designed for enterprise and government applications, offering unbounded scaling, low transaction fees, and robust security. BSV enables businesses to build innovative blockchain-based solutions. Focused on compliance and real-world utility, BSV supports smart contracts, tokenisation, and data integrity at a global scale. The BSV Association is a Swiss-based non-profit organisation, acting as the open-source governing body and global steward of the BSV Blockchain, dedicated to advancing its adoption and utility. It supports developers, enterprises, and governments in leveraging the BSV Blockchain.

