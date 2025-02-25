VITALITY IO, Inc.: VITALITY Announces Acquisition of Utility Insource, Expands Leadership Team

Kevin Jones Joins as Chief Revenue Officer and Colin Heller Named Chief Operating Officer

VITALITY, a leading provider of innovative utility management software, today announced the acquisition of Utility Insource, a top-rated utility services and consulting firm. With this strategic acquisition, VITALITY strengthens its service offerings, broadens its customer base, and accelerates its mission to help operators bring utility management in-house.

As part of the acquisition, Kevin Jones will join VITALITY as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO), and Collin Heller will assume the role of Chief Operating Officer (COO). In addition to their leadership roles within VITALITY, Kevin and Colin will continue to oversee Utility Insource consulting, expanding its capabilities and team to support more operators in successfully implementing in-house utility management.

A Strategic Move for Growth and Innovation

The combination of VITALITY and Utility Insource merges two organizations dedicated to empowering businesses with best-in-class utility solutions, data analytics, and consulting practices. Leveraging Utility Insource's expertise in utility consulting and services with VITALITY's advanced utility management platform will result in greater operational efficiencies, expanded product offerings, and enhanced customer experiences.

"We are thrilled to welcome Utility Insource to VITALITY," said Clayton Erekson, CEO of VITALITY. "Their deep expertise in utility management will be a tremendous asset as we continue to develop next-generation utility solutions to help operators bring utility management in-house. Kevin and Colin's leadership, along with the continued expansion of Utility Insource's consulting capabilities, ensures we are positioned to deliver unparalleled value to our customers."

Strengthening the Leadership Team

With over fifteen years of experience in revenue generation, strategic partnerships, and market expansion, Kevin will spearhead VITALITY's sales, marketing, and business development initiatives as Chief Revenue Officer. His history of driving top-line growth and leading high-performing teams will be critical in scaling VITALITY's solutions to an ever-growing market of businesses seeking to optimize utility management.

"I look forward to working with the talented teams at VITALITY and Utility Insource," said Kevin Jones, CRO of VITALITY. "By combining technology with proven consulting expertise, we will enable operators to take full control of their utilities, unlock new revenue streams, and achieve greater efficiency.."

Assuming the position of Chief Operating Officer, Collin Heller brings extensive operational expertise in streamlining processes, delivering strategic initiatives, and leading cross-functional teams. His track record of operational excellence will guide VITALITY's delivery of world-class services, ensuring seamless integration of Utility Insource's capabilities.

"It's an honor to join VITALITY at such a pivotal moment of expansion," said Colin Heller, COO of VITALITY. "We're not just providing technology-we're equipping operators with the consulting, processes, and support they need to successfully manage utilities in-house. I'm excited to grow our team and capabilities to help more operators take control of their utility management."

About VITALITY

VITALITY is a leading provider of Utility management software, and data analytics solutions designed to help organizations bring utility management in-house and reduce operating costs. Through innovative technology, easy-to-use software, and real-time insights, VITALITY empowers clients to achieve significant savings while advancing their sustainability goals. To learn more, visit www.vitality.io.

About Utility Insource

Utility Insource is a respected utility consulting firm known for its comprehensive approach to help operators build an in-house utility management strategy. The company's expertise spans all aspects of utility management and guides companies to take operational control and benefit from the revenue generated by in-house utility management. For additional information, visit https://www.utilityinsource.com/.

Contact Information

