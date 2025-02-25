Cleveland, Ohio--(Newsfile Corp. - February 25, 2025) - Most every home has at least one ladder, sometimes even two, three, or more. Yet it's remarkable how much there is to learn about such a seemingly simple product. The American Ladder Institute (ALI) is here to help-and there's no better time to learn than the month of March. Each year, it is designated National Ladder Safety Month.

Consider the variety of ladder types available to homeowners and DIYers: stepladders, single and extension ladders, articulated ladders, and more. There are safety rules that apply to all of them-and other safety guidelines that apply to each type, but maybe not the others. It can be confusing. ALI can clear it all up and help you keep climbing safely.

ALI's dedicated safety training website, www.laddersafetytraining.org, lets homeowners learn just like the pros do, with training and courses that can help make that next weekend project a whole lot safer. Simply register for free, choose your ladder type, and watch training videos that demonstrate safe ladder practices. You can even take a test afterward to see what you've learned!

Do you know how many points of contact to always maintain on a ladder? What length of your extension ladder should extend over a roof? The last rung it's safe to stand on? With ALI's safety training, you will!

ALI started National Ladder Safety Month nine years ago to raise awareness of ladder safety among homeowners and professionals, decrease injuries and fatalities caused by ladder misuse, and increase the number of people certified in Ladder Safety Training. This year's theme is Every Step Matters.

A special webinar series begins March 10. Registration for each event can be found at https://www.laddersafetymonth.com/participate/scheduled-events/. Topics include Common Ladder Accidents and How to Avoid Them (March 10), Ladder Safety: Set Up & Pro Tips (March 17), and DIY/Homeowner Ladder Safety (March 24).

Helping to motivate safety and the success of National Ladder Safety Month are our sponsors. This year's Middle Rung sponsors are International Masonry Institute, International Union of Bricklayers and Allied Craftworkers, and Werner Co. First Rung sponsors are Riverdale Plating & Heat Treat, Dorsey & Whitney, and Louisville Ladder.

For more information on National Ladder Safety Month, visit https://www.laddersafetymonth.com/.

About the American Ladder Institute

Founded in 1947, the American Ladder Institute (ALI) is a not-for-profit trade association dedicated to promoting safe ladder use through ladder safety resources, safety training, and the development of ANSI ladder safety standards. ALI also represents the common business interests of its members, who are comprised of the leading ladder and ladder component manufacturers in the United States and Canada. National Ladder Safety Month, observed each March and spearheaded by ALI, is the only program dedicated exclusively to promoting ladder safety, at home and work. https://www.americanladderinstitute.org/.

