Lenovo's Vision To Transform AI, Energy, and Climate Challenges Into Solutions

By Mary Jacques, Executive Director of Global ESG and Regulatory Compliance, Lenovo

As artificial intelligence revolutionizes industries, its intersection with energy consumption and climate impact has become an important conversation. At Lenovo, leaders like Scott Tease, Vice President and General Manager of our Infrastructure Solutions Group's Product Line, and I are at the forefront of addressing these challenges, balancing innovation with sustainability. We recently discussed insights that underscore Lenovo's efforts to align its technology with environmental, social, and governance priorities.

Balancing AI's power and environmental responsibility

AI is a force of change, enabling applications from self-driving cars to disaster prediction. However, as Tease points out, AI's use comes with an energy-intensive footprint.

"As we're seeing more and more AI come online, AI is taking a lot more power than traditional IT does. So, you start putting all this very power-intensive gear into a single room and data center, and you start using the amount of power that could power a small town," Tease said.

Data centers, the base of AI, only intensify this concern. Not only do they consume vast amounts of electricity, cooling them is also energy-intensive.

"In fact, about 40% of the power bill in a data center goes to air conditioning. You've got something that's already taking up a lot of power, and the resulting heat is going to cost you 40% more to air cool. That's where we're focusing - rethinking how that data center works, doing away with traditional air conditioning, and replacing it with liquid cooling," Tease said.

Lenovo's response? Innovative solutions like Lenovo Neptune, a liquid cooling system designed to slash energy consumption.

Tease said it uses water to carry heat away from the server, saving 30% or more on energy bills.

"We've got a limited amount of power out there and we've got to use it as best we can," he said.

On pace to net-zero

"For myself, I feel that addressing AI's energy demands is an integral part of Lenovo's broader ESG commitments.

With a net-zero emissions target by 2050 and interim goals for 2030, Lenovo is focused on reducing emissions across its operations, products, and supply chain. From installing solar panels at our Morrisville headquarters facility to leveraging IoT for real-time operational efficiency, Lenovo is making strides toward its goals.

Lenovo's goals are reflective of our customers' and our long-term vision. We remain committed to driving down the energy use and the carbon impact of our products."

Unlocking AI's potential for all

AI's potential to optimize energy use and drive sustainability extends beyond Lenovo's facilities.

"We can use AI and computer-aided engineering to design a more efficient car. If we can make them even 5% more energy efficient, it will outweigh the energy cost of setting up that AI system," Tease said.

These innovations extend to industries like retail, where AI is reducing waste and loss.

Tease said one of his favorite examples is how the largest grocery store chain in the U.S. uses AI at self-checkout to reduce loss shrinkage by billions a year.

"Every single one of their self-checkouts has a camera above it. AI is analyzing that camera footage as you do self-checkout," Tease said. "If you mis-scan something, either intentionally or unintentionally, it basically says, 'Hey, take a look at what you just put in the bag. Can we check it?'"

Tease said this use of AI is making a big impact on that company's bottom line.

Governance for responsible innovation

Governance plays a pivotal role in ensuring AI's benefits do not come at an unacceptable cost. Lenovo has established a Responsible AI Committee and internal governance framework covering ethical, transparency, privacy and security, and other potential concerns. New AI solutions are evaluated against this framework to assess these potential concerns and others like diversity and inclusion, explainability, and environmental and social impact.

Externally, Lenovo is contributing to industry-wide discussions through initiatives like the UNESCO Responsible AI Pact. These efforts aim to set global standards for ethical and sustainable AI development.

Innovation and Sustainability Hand in Hand

Lenovo sees the intersection of AI, energy, and climate as an opportunity, When it comes to sustainability in the era of AI, it is important that we continue to work together towards our common goals and look for solutions for how we can leverage the power of AI to make a difference. When it comes to sustainability goals, it is important to understand the underlying data, leverage the power of AI to more effectively evaluate our impacts and determine the best path to help us meet our goals.

By aligning technological advancements with ESG goals, Lenovo is setting a standard for how businesses can innovate responsibly in an era of constant change.

Through solutions like Neptune, Lenovo is showing that it is possible to have technology and sustainability go hand in hand.

