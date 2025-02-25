JAOPS Will Operate the First Japanese Privately Funded Rover to the Moon, Intuitive Machines Prepares for Historic Launch

Dymon announced that the YAOKI rover is loaded aboard the Intuitive Machines Nova-C class lunar lander, Athena and is ready to be operated by JAOPS once landed on the Moon. The mission, scheduled to deploy no earlier than February 26, 2025, is the second trip to the Moon's surface for Intuitive Machines.

The YAOKI rover, developed by Dymon, represents a significant milestone in Japan's space exploration endeavors. "YAOKI" is a cutting-edge lunar rover equipped with essential robotic technologies such as sensors, motors, batteries, and communication systems. It serves as a cost-effective and frequent-use lunar experimentation platform, allowing companies to conduct proof-of-concept missions and collect valuable lunar data.

JAOPS will manage the mission's ground operations, leveraging their extensive experience in space operations to ensure the rover's successful deployment and data transmission. The Nova-C lander, developed by Intuitive Machines, will deliver the Yaoki rover to the Moon, targeting the Moon's South Pole.

"We are incredibly proud to see our Yaoki rover ready for its journey to the Moon," said Shinichiro Nakajima, CEO of Dymon. "This mission is a testament to the innovative spirit and determination of our team and our partners at JAOPS and Intuitive Machines."

"This collaboration marks a pivotal moment in private space exploration and highlights the growing capabilities of Japanese companies in this field," added Alejandro Sela, CEO of JAOPS. "We are excited to contribute to this historic mission and pave the way for future lunar exploration."

The Yaoki mission not only symbolizes technological advancement but also fosters international collaboration and the spirit of exploration.

Dymon Co., Ltd. is a Japanese robotics and space technology venture pioneering the development of ultra-compact lunar rovers, including "YAOKI," the world's smallest privately funded lunar rover. Led by CEO Shinichiro Nakajima, Dymon is committed to advancing lunar exploration, terrestrial robotics, and educational initiatives. Its first lunar mission, "Project YAOKI 1 (PY-1)," is set to be launched on Intuitive Machines' "Nova-C" lunar lander to explore the Moon's south pole. Backed by strategic investments, including a 140-million-yen funding round in 2023, Dymon continues to push the boundaries of space innovation and exploration.

JAOPS Co., Ltd., headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, specializes in mission operations design, tools, training, and support to ensure mission success in Earth orbit, cislunar space, and beyond. With a focus on modern solutions, JAOPS offers services including turnkey Mission Control Centers (MCC), operational reviews, training and certification programs, and operations as a service. Their expertise encompasses data processing, mission planning, anomaly resolution, and real-time mission control and monitoring, aiming to revolutionize space operations.

Intuitive Machines is a diversified space exploration, infrastructure, and services company focused on fundamentally disrupting lunar access economics. In 2024, Intuitive Machines successfully landed the Company's Nova-C class lunar lander, Odysseus, on the Moon, returning the United States to the lunar surface for the first time since 1972. The Company's products and services are offered through its four in-space business units: Lunar Access Services, Orbital Services, Lunar Data Services, and Space Products and Infrastructure.

