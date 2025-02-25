NHS Supply Chain Selects Leidos for Cybersecurity

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) announced the company has been contracted for cybersecurity work by NHS Supply Chain, which supports excellence in patient care across England and Wales by ensuring access to high-quality, cost-effective medical products, services and food. During the initial three-year contract, Leidos will work to enhance the organisation's cyber security posture to help it continue to source, deliver and supply vital healthcare goods to the NHS in England and Wales.

"Leidos brings extensive experience in delivering trusted cyber solutions. With decades of cyber experience and a global workforce skilled in this domain, our team utilises advanced capabilities to counter threats and secure what matters most," said Eric Freeman, chief executive, Leidos UK & Europe. "We are committed to adding value to NHS Supply Chain and supporting its essential work in delivering excellent patient care."

As part of the work, Leidos will provide 24/7 cyber threat monitoring while also working to enhance assurance standards through collaboration and continuous improvement. These will help deliver a resilient and sustainable cybersecurity service that supports uninterrupted performance and safeguards from potential threats. This contract builds on NHS Supply Chain's growing efforts to defend their networks from cyberattacks as part of its IT transformation, which will build services to meet future technological needs, including supporting interactions with customers and suppliers.

Matt Wynn, executive director for data and technology at NHS Supply Chain, said: "Our collaboration with Leidos demonstrates our intent to continue to drive forward an improved cybersecurity posture. Ensuring robust, proactive security and vulnerability management is crucial for safeguarding the wider business against external threats. As well as being incredibly experienced in this business-critical field, Leidos has a deep understanding of the types of environments we will be working in where multiple collaborators work seamlessly together as a single, unified technology team."

Leidos is an industry and technology leader serving government and commercial customers with smarter, more efficient digital and mission innovations. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, with 48,000 global employees, Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $15.4 billion for the fiscal year ended December 29, 2023. For more information, visit www.leidos.com.

