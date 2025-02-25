Salt Lake City, Utah--(Newsfile Corp. - February 25, 2025) - Base Case, a startup focused on empowering remote work, has officially launched its Indiegogo campaign for the Ultraportable Mobile Workstation. Designed to transform any space into a productivity hub, the patent-pending Base Case integrates dual 24" displays, ergonomic adjustability, and built-in connectivity into a carry-on-compatible case. The campaign quickly met its funding goal within the first 36 minutes of launch, underscoring strong demand for innovative remote work solutions. Production is scheduled to begin in August 2025, with shipping expected in Q4 2025.





The Base Case Ultraportable Mobile Workstation, shown with optional detachable briefcase

The Base Case deploys in under 30 seconds, offering a seamless setup for professionals on the go. It features dual 24" screens available in FHD (1920x1080) or UHD/4K (3840x2160) configurations with 350-540 nit brightness and 60Hz refresh rates. Its ergonomic design includes patent-pending telescoping legs that adjust to three height levels, positioning screens at eye level to reduce neck strain. Built-in connectivity options include dual HDMI ports, USB-C Thunderbolt, USB-A, Ethernet, and pass-through charging.

Travel-friendly, the Base Case meets airline carry-on size requirements and features luggage- style wheels and an extendable trolley handle for easy transport. Each Base Case includes the workstation, telescoping legs, a USB-C Thunderbolt cable, and a power adapter. Optional add-ons include a detachable briefcase, a water-resistant duffel, and a compact gear bag for cords and accessories.

"Base Case solves the challenges of makeshift workspaces," said CEO Arthur Jessop. "This isn't just about portability-it's about enabling professionals to work efficiently wherever their journey takes them."

The Indiegogo campaign offers early supporters access to exclusive launch-day incentives while showcasing Base Case's innovative features. The prototype was validated at CES 2025 in Las Vegas, receiving enthusiastic feedback from attendees and industry analysts. The campaign achieved its initial funding goal within just 36 minutes of launch. Manufacturing is set to begin in August 2025, with shipping planned for Q4 2025.

Technical specifications include dual 23.8" LCD screens with 8-bit color depth for the FHD model and 10-bit color depth for the UHD/4K model. The workstation supports Windows PCs natively and offers compatibility with Apple Silicon (M1/M2) via DisplayLink software, with native support for Intel-based Macs and future M3/M4 chips.

For more details about the campaign or to access press materials, visit the Press Kit or the Campaign Link.

Email: media@getbasecase.com

Initiative Link: https://indiegogo.com/projects/base-case-the-ultimate-mobile-workstation/

Press Kit: https://getbasecase.com/pages/press-and-media





The Base Case Ultraportable Mobile Workstation, shown with optional detachable Base Duffel

About Base Case

Base Case develops portable workstation solutions designed for remote professionals and mobile teams. Its patent-pending workstation integrates dual 24" FHD or UHD displays into a carry-on-compatible case, allowing for quick setup in various environments. The workstation features ergonomic telescoping stands, built-in connectivity options (including Thunderbolt 4 and USB-C), and a modular companion case for laptops and accessories. Base Case introduced its latest model in 2025 and continues to expand the possibilities for mobile workstations with a focus on portability and efficiency.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/242325

SOURCE: Base Case