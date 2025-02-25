Las Vegas, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - February 25, 2025) - Ambitious Entertainment (the "Company" or "Ambitious") is pleased to announce it will be presenting at the Centurion One Capital 8th Annual Growth Conference held at the award-winning Four Seasons Hotel in the heart of Toronto's historic Yorkville neighborhood from Monday, March 3rd to Thursday, March 6th, 2025, in Toronto, Ontario.

Ambitious is a pioneering independent force in IP acquisition, development, production, and distribution, reshaping the entertainment industry by adapting to evolving consumer behaviors and leveraging emerging technologies.

Owen May is scheduled to present on Thursday, March 6th, 2025. Owen and Kirk Shaw, CEO, will also be attending investor meetings, and Owen will be participating in a panel discussion. "With over 30 years as a film and television producer, managing Ambitious's recent IPO growth strategy has proven to be among my most rewarding experiences, both corporately and creatively, and we look forward to connecting in person and telling our unique Ambitious story", said Kirk Shaw. In early 2025, the Company is releasing several feature films and has a robust slate of IP across film, television, and documentaries. Ambitious is also actively identifying acquisition targets in technology and distribution and is working with influencers to create bespoke content for maximum viewer exposure, helping shape the future of entertainment.

Centurion One Capital 8 th Annual Growth Conference

Format: Presentations, Panel Discussions, and 1 X 1 Investor Meetings

Presentation Date: Thursday, March 6th, 2025

Time: 8:00 AM EDT - 5:00 PM EDT

Venue: Four Seasons Hotel

For more information and registration details, please visit: www.centuriononecapital.com/news-events.

About Centurion One Capital

Centurion One Capital ("Centurion One") is the premier independent Investment Banking firm dedicated to fueling the growth and success of growth companies in North America. With an unwavering commitment to delivering comprehensive financial solutions and strategic guidance, Centurion One is a trusted strategic partner and catalyst to propel issuers to unlock their full potential.

Our team comprises seasoned professionals who combine extensive financial expertise with deep knowledge of various sectors. We take a proactive and results-driven approach, working closely with our clients to develop tailored strategies and execute transactions that maximize value and drive long-term success.

Centurion One - Empowering Growth. Driving Innovation. Partnering for Success.

For more information about Centurion One, visit www.centuriononecapital.com.

About Ambitious Entertainment

Learn more about Ambitious Entertainment at https://www.ambitious.tv/about

