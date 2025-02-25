Austin, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - February 25, 2025) - American Gun Owners (AGO), the all-in-one platform for first-time firearm owners, is pleased to announce it will be presenting at the Centurion One Capital 8th Annual Growth Conference. The prestigious event will take place at the award-winning Four Seasons Hotel in the heart of Toronto's historic Yorkville neighborhood from Monday, March 3rd to Thursday, March 6th, 2025.

Michael Pierce, CEO & Founder of AGO, is scheduled to present on Thursday, March 6th, 2025. "We are excited to take part in the Centurion One Capital Growth Conference, where we will showcase how AGO is revolutionizing firearm ownership for new demographics by offering the fastest path to confidence through accessibility, affordability, and personalized support," said Michael Pierce. "As we continue our rapid expansion, this conference provides a key opportunity to connect with investors and industry leaders who align with our vision."

AGO is currently developing a state-of-the-art eCommerce platform with a growing team dedicated to implementing cutting-edge features, including AI-driven recommendations for firearm selection and training. This initiative aims to enhance the user experience for new gun owners by providing personalized guidance and seamless purchasing options. With rapid growth in 2025, AGO is positioned to dominate this sector of the industry, setting new standards in innovation and customer experience.

Centurion One Capital 8th Annual Growth Conference

Format: Presentations, Panel Discussions, and One-on-One Investor Meetings

Presentation Date: Thursday, March 6th, 2025

Time: 8:00 AM EDT - 5:00 PM EDT

Venue: Four Seasons Hotel, Toronto

About Centurion One Capital

Centurion One Capital ("Centurion One") is the premier independent investment banking firm dedicated to fueling the growth and success of emerging companies across North America. With an unwavering commitment to delivering comprehensive financial solutions and strategic guidance, Centurion One is a trusted partner for issuers looking to unlock their full potential.

Our team comprises seasoned professionals who combine extensive financial expertise with deep knowledge of various sectors. We take a proactive and results-driven approach, working closely with our clients to develop tailored strategies and execute transactions that maximize value and drive long-term success.

About American Gun Owners (AGO)

The all-in-one platform for first-time firearm owners. Our experts pick the right firearm, a discounted annual subscription for ammo and range access, self-defense insurance, and other accessories, guaranteeing the best prices and an easy experience for new owners.

