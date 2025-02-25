Feed the Children Continues Commitment to Provide Food, Essentials to Families Affected by California Wildfires

Nonprofit continues efforts with corporate, community partners to reach those affected

Feed the Children, a leading nonprofit committed to ending childhood hunger, is continuing its work with corporations and community partners to provide shelf-stable food, snacks, bottled water and disaster relief supplies to those affected by the devastating California wildfires.

Although the fires that began on Jan. 7 have been fully contained, more than 57,660 acres (90 square miles) have been burned. More than 16,000 structures have been destroyed and more than 100,000 residents have been displaced.

To date, Feed the Children has sent more than 78 shipments of supplies totaling approximately 2.2 million pounds and valued at more than $4.4 million to help affected residents. The nonprofit expects to provide additional aid in the coming weeks and months to support California children and their families.

The nonprofit is working hand-in-hand with local agencies such as Conasupo, Convoy of Hope, Dream Center, Drug & Crime Free Youth Foundation, El Monte Wesleyan Christian Church, Heart of Compassion, Helping Hands Society of Los Angeles, Hope For All International, Iglesia Misionera Jesucristo, Jezreel International, Joseph & Co, Midwest Food Bank-Arizona Division, Monte Sion Center, Newman Kahlon Foundation, Reach Out America, Serve The People, United Across Borders Foundation, United Hands Multi Purpose Center, Watchitgrow Inc., World Harvest Charities, World Vision and additional partners to help with outreach efforts.

Dozens of corporate partners are supporting Feed the Children's efforts including a2 Milk®, Bombas, CVS Health, ECOS, FabFitFun, Half Price Books, Kabrita USA, Mutti USA, No7 Beauty Company, Nordic Naturals, Operation Warm, Suave Brand Company, Talking Rain Beverage Company, The Clorox Company, The Crème Shop and Wells Lamont Gloves. These partners have recently provided more than 602,000 pounds of products valued at $2.6 million. Some of these partners have also provided monetary support to the nonprofit's efforts.

"We realize that families will be recovering from the devastation of this natural disaster for many months if not years. Our hearts go out to these families, and we are committed to providing resources for those affected by the California wildfires," said Emily Callahan, President and Chief Executive Officer at Feed the Children. "We are grateful for the support of our valued corporate and community partners who are helping us get these much-needed resources into the hands of families as they begin the journey to recovery."

While many partners are stepping forward to provide support, residents still need materials such as shelf-stable food, cleaning supplies and water. You can help by giving monetary donations to help fulfill needs such as these.

Feed the Children is accepting monetary donations to assist communities affected by this devastating fires. Visit feedthechildren.org/disaster to join our efforts.

About Feed the Children

Feed the Children is a leading nonprofit committed to ending childhood hunger. The organization believes that no child should go to bed hungry, and so it provides children and families in the U.S. and around the world with the food and essentials kids need to grow and thrive.?

Through its programs and partnerships, the organization feeds children today while helping their families and communities build resilient futures. In addition to food, Feed the Children distributes household and personal care items across the United States to help parents and caregivers maintain stable, food-secure households. Internationally, it expands access to nutritious meals, safe water, improved hygiene, and training in sustainable living. As responsible stewards of its resources, Feed the Children is driven to pursue innovative, holistic, and child-focused solutions to the complex challenges of hunger, food insecurity, and poverty.

For children everywhere, the organization believes that having enough to eat is a fundamental right.?Learn how you can help create a world without childhood hunger at feedthechildren.org.

###

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire