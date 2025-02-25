SupportLogic Unveils Cognitive AI Cloud to Power the Next Generation of Enterprise AI Agents

New AI-Native Platform Delivers the Foundation of Agentic AI, Enabling Autonomous, Context-Aware AI Agents to Transform Customer Support Operations

SupportLogic, the world's first AI-native support experience (SX) platform, today announced the launch of SupportLogic Cognitive AI Cloud, an AI platform designed specifically to power enterprise-class AI agents that automate and transform customer support operations.

Built to solve the complex technical challenges in enterprise support - including data silos, signal loss, and context loss - Cognitive AI Cloud enables hyper-personalized, context-aware AI agents that seamlessly integrate into existing workflows. The platform powers nine autonomous and ambient AI agents that eliminate escalations, churn, inefficiencies and resolution delays. SupportLogic processes over 240 billion predictions and signals per year, delivering proven business impact for complex B2B enterprises.

A New Era of Agentic AI for Customer Support

Agentic AI builds on the foundation of predictive and generative AI, allowing enterprises to automate and scale complex support workflows such as routing cases to the right engineer and resolving customer issues. A recent TSIA survey found that 56% of Support Service organizations are piloting AI capabilities.

Core AI Capabilities Powering SupportLogic Cognitive AI Cloud:

Data Extraction Engine - Connects to all major systems of record (Dynamics 365, Jira, Salesforce, ServiceNow, Snowflake, Zendesk) and normalizes data without duplication.

Signal Extraction Engine - Detects over 40 signals including sentiment, frustration, commercial intent, and urgency, even in jargon-heavy conversations.

Context Engine - Retains historical customer intelligence, preserving context beyond LLM limitations.

Orchestration Engine - Enables highly-configurable, AI-driven alerts, coaching rubrics, and routing rules that integrate with business processes.

Predictive Answer Engine - Uses precision RAG to deliver accurate answers, outperforming OpenAI benchmarks.

SupportLogic's nine AI agents optimize enterprise support by automating workflows and improving efficiency.

Knowledge Agent - Provides precise answers via precision RAG.

Account Health Agent - Offers real-time customer health insights.

Voice Agent - Unifies voice data and detects sentiment in calls.

Sentiment Agent - Analyzes customer emotions beyond surveys.

Routing Agent - Automates intelligent case assignments.

Coaching Agent - Enables AI-powered quality assurance.

Escalation Agent - Predicts and prevents escalations.

Prioritization Agent - Eliminates backlog and inefficiencies.

Language Agent - Provides auto-translation and tone assistance.

SupportLogic Cognitive AI Cloud is delivered in a GDPR and CCPA-compliant Virtual Private Cloud (single tenant architecture per customer) to address many of the safety and regulatory compliance requirements holding back enterprise adoption of AI.

"With the launch of SupportLogic Cognitive AI Cloud, we are building the foundation of Agentic AI for enterprise support," said Karan Sood, Chief Product Officer, SupportLogic. "Our AI-native platform is agnostic to underlying systems of record and seamlessly integrates into workflows, enabling hyper-personalized, context-aware AI agents that enhance efficiency, reduce escalations, and transform support teams into proactive, predictive operations."

The SupportLogic Cognitive AI Cloud is generally available today. SupportLogic Founder and CEO, Krishna Raj Raja, will be speaking about Agentic AI and the Cognitive AI Cloud at an upcoming webinar with Thomas Lah, Executive Director at TSIA, on March 6, 2025 - Link to register. SupportLogic is also hosting its Support Experience AI conference in Bangalore on March 28, 2025 - Link to register.

About SupportLogic

SupportLogic is the leader in Support Experience (SX) management, helping companies transform support into a strategic advantage. Powered by predictive, generative, and agentic AI, SupportLogic extracts sentiment signals from structured and unstructured data to deliver real-time insights, intelligent recommendations, and automated workflows. Global enterprises trust SupportLogic to prevent escalations, reduce costs, and elevate customer experience. Learn more at supportlogic.com.

Media Contact

Organization: SupportLogic

Contact Person Name: Joe Andrews

Website: https://supportlogic.com

Email: pr@supportlogic.com

City: San Jose

State: California

Country: United States

SOURCE: SupportLogic

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire