LA Kings and NHL Rally for Wildfire Relief With Skate for LA Strong, "A Celebration To Support the Fire Recovery Efforts in Los Angeles"

With the Los Angeles area having suffered catastrophic damage from the recent wildfires, AEG's Los Angeles Kings teamed up with the National Hockey League (NHL) to host a special benefit hockey game, Skate For LA Strong, "A Celebration to Support the Fire Recovery Efforts in Los Angeles." The event aimed to raise proceeds for the LA Fire Relief Fund and provide support for those impacted by the fires.

Held at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, CA, Skate For LA Strong brought together celebrities, professional athletes, musicians, local first responders, and-most importantly-fire victims and their families. The exhibition game featured four teams competing in a single elimination format, with each team's roster including a mix of celebrities, former NHL greats, and first responders from the Los Angeles Fire Department, Los Angeles County Fire Department, and Los Angeles Police Department.

Headlining the player participants were stars like Justin Bieber and Steve Carell, alongside Hockey Hall of Fame members Rob Blake, Cammi Granato, Mark Messier, and Jeremy Roenick. Celebrity coaches, including Danny DeVito, Snoop Dogg, Will Ferrell, Al Michaels, Cobie Smulders, Hannah Stocking, Vince Vaughn, and Andrew Whitworth, added to the excitement. A complete list of participants and attendees can be found here.

For many attendees, the night was a rare opportunity to take a break from the overwhelming reality of loss and recovery, instead immersing themselves in a lively and uplifting atmosphere. Skate For LA Strong highlighted the power of sports and entertainment in bringing communities together, offering comfort, and fostering resilience in times of hardship.

The event also featured musical performances by producer and Kaskade, singer/songwriter Jordan Davis and singer Lauren Spencer Smith.

Jason Northgrave of the El Segundo Fire Department participated in the benefit hockey game.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from AEG on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: AEG

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/aeg

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: AEG

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire