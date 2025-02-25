Synchronoss Technologies, Inc.: Synchronoss Technologies Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Earnings Call Date

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Feb. 25, 2025 ("Synchronoss" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: SNCR), a global leader and innovator in Personal Cloud platforms, will hold a conference call on Tuesday, March 11, 2025 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time) to discuss its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024. Financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.

Synchronoss management will host the presentation, followed by a question-and-answer period.

Date: Tuesday, March 11, 2025

Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time)

Dial-In Number: 877-451-6152 (domestic) or 201-389-0879 (international)

Conference ID: 13751475

The conference call will be broadcast live hereand via the Investor Relations section of Synchronoss' website.

About Synchronoss

Synchronoss Technologies.

Media Relations Contact:

Domenick Cilea

Springboard

dcilea@springboardpr.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Ryan Gardella

ICR for Synchronoss

SNCRIR@icrinc.com