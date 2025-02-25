Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 25.02.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Jackpot-News: Diese Aktie rockt mit bahnbrechender Entdeckung!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3E1W0 | ISIN: US87157B4005 | Ticker-Symbol: H6K0
Tradegate
24.02.25
09:33 Uhr
9,000 Euro
-0,150
-1,64 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,7509,05022:30
8,7009,10022:00
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
25.02.2025 22:10 Uhr
101 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc.: Synchronoss Technologies Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Earnings Call Date

Finanznachrichten News

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Feb. 25, 2025 ("Synchronoss" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: SNCR), a global leader and innovator in Personal Cloud platforms, will hold a conference call on Tuesday, March 11, 2025 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time) to discuss its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024. Financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.

Synchronoss management will host the presentation, followed by a question-and-answer period.

Date: Tuesday, March 11, 2025
Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time)
Dial-In Number: 877-451-6152 (domestic) or 201-389-0879 (international)
Conference ID: 13751475

The conference call will be broadcast live hereand via the Investor Relations section of Synchronoss' website.

About Synchronoss
Synchronoss Technologies.

Media Relations Contact:
Domenick Cilea
Springboard
dcilea@springboardpr.com

Investor Relations Contact:
Ryan Gardella
ICR for Synchronoss
SNCRIR@icrinc.com


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.