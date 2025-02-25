Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 25, 2025) - Theralase® Technologies Inc. (TSXV: TLT) (OTCQB: TLTFF) ("Theralase®" or the "Company"), a clinical stage pharmaceutical company dedicated to the research and development of light, radiation, sound and/or drug-activated small molecules and their formulations, intended for the safe and effective destruction of various cancers, bacteria and viruses, is pleased to announce that Rutherrin® has demonstrated an ability to destroy Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma ("NHL") in an animal model, when combined with Metformin (a common diabetes drug) and radiation.

Rutherrin® is the Company's lead compound currently under development for Intra Venous ("IV") administration to treat numerous cancers; including: brain, lung, pancreatic and muscle invasive bladder cancer.

NHL is a cancer that starts in lymphocytes, a type of white blood cell, located in the bone marrow, blood and lymphatic system. Lymphocytes help protect the body against germs and abnormal cells; including, cancer cells.1

NHL ranked as the 5th to 9th most common cancer in most countries globally, with an estimated 544,000 new cancer cases and 260,000 cancer deaths in 2020.2

The global market for NHL is estimated to reach $USD 16.5 billion by 2031.3

In the latest research, mice were inoculated with A20 mouse lymphoma cells subcutaneously ("SQ") on day 0. At day 10, tumours reached 3 to 5 mm in size.

To simulate proposed human treatments, mice were treated for 3 weeks with:

Rutherrin® IV (3 times per week)

Metformin intraperitoneally (daily)

Radiation (5 times per week)

All treatments were stopped after 3 weeks of treatment and tumour volumes were assessed.

The results support the use of Rutherrin®, activated by both Metformin and radiation, in the effective treatment of NHL in a SQ mouse model.





Figure 1: Treatment without Radiation



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2786/242318_00bf067ea4f9394d_001full.jpg





Figure 2: Treatment with Radiation



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2786/242318_00bf067ea4f9394d_002full.jpg

Mark Roufaiel, Ph.D., Research Scientist, Theralase® stated, "The A20 lymphoma tumor model is a highly aggressive model, with limited response and survival following radiation therapy alone. Our findings demonstrate that Rutherrin®, even without radiation, improved survival, and notably, the combination of Rutherrin® and Metformin further improved outcomes beyond either treatment alone. While both Rutherrin® and Metformin separately enhanced the effects of radiation on tumour growth delay and survival, the most striking results were observed when all three therapies-Rutherrin®, Metformin and radiation were combined, leading to the best overall response. Remarkably, we observed one case of complete tumour regression, using trimodal therapy, with the mouse remaining tumour-free to date. These findings highlight the potential of trimodal therapy to significantly improve treatment efficacy in aggressive lymphomas and may open up new avenues for cancer therapy."

Arkady Mandel, M.D., Ph.D., D.Sc., Chief Scientific Officer, Theralase® stated, "In a very well established A20 NHL animal model, Theralase® was able to demonstrate that combinational treatments with Rutherrin® and Metformin, with and without radiation, allowed for significant tumour destruction. There was a significant increase in life expectancy and an even longer-term cancer-free survival period, when animals were treated with trimodal therapy (Rutherrin®, Metformin and radiation). Future studies will investigate this trimodal therapy on a variety of cancerous tumours to validate their effect. The outcomes of this research may help identify novel therapeutic options, changing the way this and other uncurable diseases are treated. It may also help to overcome resistance mechanisms that develop due to the continuous use of the current treatment methods for NHL. These promising results are reinforcing our dedication to bringing innovative treatment options to people with critical unmet needs."

Roger DuMoulin-White, B.Sc., P.Eng, Pro.Dir., President and Chief Executive Officer, Theralase® stated, "The preclinical and clinical data from the Theralase® research and clinical teams is always world-class. I look forward to working with them to translate this research from lab to clinical development for the benefit of all patients who suffer from these life-threatening diseases."

References:

1 What is non-Hodgkin lymphoma? | Canadian Cancer Society. October 2023

2 Epidemiology of Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma: Global Patterns of Incidence, Mortality, and Trends | Blood | American Society of Hematology. November 2022

3 Global Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma Market $16.5 Billion by 2031. December 2024

About Theralase® Technologies Inc.:

Theralase® is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company dedicated to the research and development of light, radiation, sound and/or drug-activated small molecule compounds, their associated drug formulations and the light systems that activate them, with a primary objective of efficacy and a secondary objective of safety in the destruction of various cancers, bacteria and viruses.

Additional information is available at www.theralase.com and www.sedarplus.ca.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release contains Forward-Looking Statements ("FLS") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Such statements include; but, are not limited to statements regarding the Company's proposed development plans with respect to small molecules and their drug formulations. FLS may be identified by the use of the words "may, "should", "will", "anticipates", "believes", "plans", "expects", "estimate", "potential for" and similar expressions; including, statements related to the current expectations of the Company's management regarding future research, development and commercialization of the Company's small molecules; their drug formulations; preclinical research; clinical studies and regulatory approvals.

These statements involve significant risks, uncertainties and assumptions; including, the ability of the Company to fund and secure the regulatory approvals to successfully complete various clinical studies in a timely fashion and implement its development plans. Other risks include: the ability of the Company to successfully commercialize its small molecule and drug formulations; the risk that access to sufficient capital to fund the Company's operations may not be available on terms that are commercially favorable to the Company or at all; the risk that the Company's small molecule and drug formulations may not be effective against the diseases tested in its clinical studies; the risk that the Company fails to comply with the terms of license agreements with third parties and as a result loses the right to use key intellectual property in its business; the Company's ability to protect its intellectual property; the timing and success of submission, acceptance and approval of regulatory filings. Many of these factors that will determine actual results are beyond the Company's ability to control or predict.

Readers should not unduly rely on these FLS, which are not a guarantee of future performance. There can be no assurance that FLS will prove to be accurate as such FLS involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results or future events to differ materially from the FLS.

Although the FLS contained in the press release are based upon what management currently believes to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure prospective investors that actual results, performance or achievements will be consistent with these FLS.

All FLS are made as of the date hereof and are subject to change. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update such FLS.

