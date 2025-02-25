Full-year 2024 sales of $9.8 billion, up 5%, or up 6% constant currency 1 (cc)

Full-year 2024 diluted EPS of $2.05, up 5% on a reported basis, or up 11% cc; core diluted EPS 2 of $3.05 up 11% on a reported basis, or up 16% cc

Generated record $2.1 billion of cash from operations in full-year 2024; record free cash flow 3 of $1.6 billion, up 120%

Announced share repurchase authorization to offset dilution from associate equity incentive plans



Alcon (SIX/NYSE:ALC), the global leader in eye care, reported its financial results for the three and twelve month periods ending December 31, 2024. For the fourth quarter of 2024, sales were $2.5 billion, an increase of 6% on a reported and constant currency basis1, as compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alcon reported diluted earnings per share of $0.57 and core diluted earnings per share2 of $0.72 in the fourth quarter of 2024.

"In 2024, our unwavering focus on innovation and operational excellence delivered another set of strong results," said David J. Endicott, Alcon's Chief Executive Officer. "This focus will continue into 2025 as we launch a wave of innovation that we expect to deliver long-term value to our customers, shareholders and associates."

Fourth-quarter and full-year 2024 key figures

Three months ended

December 31 Twelve months ended

December 31 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net sales ($ millions) 2,477 2,332 9,836 9,370 Operating margin (%) 15.9% 8.9% 14.4% 11.1% Diluted earnings per share ($) 0.57 0.86 2.05 1.96 Core results (non-IFRS measure)2 Core operating margin (%) 20.1% 18.9% 20.6% 19.7% Core diluted earnings per share ($) 0.72 0.70 3.05 2.74 Cash flows ($ millions) Net cash flows from operating activities 2,077 1,388 Free cash flow (non-IFRS measure)3 1,604 730

1. Constant currency (cc) is a non-IFRS measure. An explanation of non-IFRS measures can be found in the 'Non-IFRS measures as defined by the Company' section. 2. Core results, such as core gross margin, core operating income, core operating margin and core diluted EPS, are non-IFRS measures. An explanation of non-IFRS measures can be found in the 'Non-IFRS measures as defined by the Company' section. 3. Free cash flow is a non-IFRS measure. An explanation of non-IFRS measures can be found in the 'Non-IFRS measures as defined by the Company' section.

Fourth-quarter and full-year 2024 results

Sales for the fourth quarter of 2024 were $2.5 billion, an increase of 6% on a reported and constant currency basis, compared to the fourth quarter of 2023. Sales for the full-year 2024 were $9.8 billion, an increase of 5% on a reported basis and 6% on a constant currency basis, compared to full-year 2023.

The following table highlights net sales by segment for the fourth quarter and full year of 2024:

Three months ended

December 31 Change % Twelve months

ended December 31 Change % ($ millions unless indicated otherwise) 2024 2023 cc1

(non-IFRS

measure) 2024 2023 cc1

(non-IFRS

measure) Surgical Implantables 456 438 4 2 1,775 1,703 4 6 Consumables 738 688 7 7 2,861 2,719 5 6 Equipment/other 229 226 1 2 886 892 (1 1 Total Surgical 1,423 1,352 5 5 5,522 5,314 4 5 Vision Care Contact lenses 638 579 10 11 2,609 2,400 9 10 Ocular health 416 401 4 2 1,705 1,656 3 4 Total Vision Care 1,054 980 8 7 4,314 4,056 6 7 Net sales 2,477 2,332 6 6 9,836 9,370 5 6

Surgical growth reflects strength in international markets

For the fourth quarter of 2024, Surgical net sales, which include implantables, consumables and equipment/other, were $1.4 billion, an increase of 5% on a reported and constant currency basis versus the fourth quarter of 2023.

Implantables net sales were $456 million, an increase of 4%. Excluding favorable currency impacts of 2%, Implantables net sales increased 2% in constant currency. Growth was led by advanced technology intraocular lenses in international markets, partially offset by slower market conditions and competitive pressures in the United States.

Consumables net sales were $738 million, an increase of 7% on a reported and constant currency basis, driven by vitreoretinal and cataract consumables, including price increases.

Equipment/other net sales were $229 million, an increase of 1%. Excluding unfavorable currency impacts of 1%, Equipment/other net sales increased 2% in constant currency as the prior year period benefited from strong demand for equipment in international markets.

For the full-year 2024, Surgical net sales were $5.5 billion, an increase of 4% on a reported basis and 5% on a constant currency basis versus full-year 2023.

Vision Care growth reflects strength in contact lenses

For the fourth quarter of 2024, Vision Care net sales, which include contact lenses and ocular health, were $1.1 billion, an increase of 8% on a reported basis and 7% on a constant currency basis, versus the fourth quarter of 2023.

Contact lenses net sales were $638 million, an increase of 10%, driven by product innovation, including our toric and multifocal modalities, and price increases. Excluding unfavorable currency impacts of 1%, Contact lenses net sales increased 11% in constant currency.

Ocular health net sales were $416 million, an increase of 4%. Excluding favorable currency impacts of 2%, Ocular health net sales increased 2% in constant currency, primarily driven by the portfolio of eye drops, including continued strength from the Systane family of artificial tears. This growth was partially offset by declines in contact lens care and an impact of approximately 1% following the divestiture and out-licensing of rights to certain eye drops in China.

For the full-year 2024, Vision Care net sales were $4.3 billion, an increase of 6% on a reported basis and 7% on a constant currency basis versus the full-year 2023.

Operating income reflects margin expansion from operating leverage

Fourth-quarter 2024 operating income was $395 million, compared to $208 million in the prior year period. Operating margin increased 7.0 percentage points. Operating margin in the current year period included a $57 million net gain related to the divestment of certain product rights in China. The prior year period included $57 million of costs for the transformation program, which was completed in the fourth quarter of 2023, and $21 million of integration related expenses. Gross margin increased 0.6 percentage points reflecting favorable product mix and manufacturing efficiencies in Vision Care, partially offset by an increase in inventory provisions in Surgical. The current year period had improved operating leverage in selling, general and administration ("SG&A") expenses from higher sales, partially offset by higher investment in research and development ("R&D") in Surgical. Excluding a negative 0.1 percentage point impact from currency, operating margin increased 7.1 percentage points on a constant currency basis.

Adjustments to arrive at core operating income in the current year period were $103 million, mainly due to $169 million of amortization, partially offset by a $57 million net gain related to the divestment of certain product rights in China. Excluding these and other adjustments, fourth-quarter 2024 core operating income was $498 million.

Fourth-quarter 2024 core operating margin was 20.1%. Core operating margin increased 1.2 percentage points. Core gross margin increased 0.6 percentage points reflecting favorable product mix and manufacturing efficiencies in Vision Care, partially offset by an increase in inventory provisions in Surgical. Core operating margin included improved operating leverage in SG&A expenses from higher sales, partially offset by higher investment in R&D in Surgical. Excluding a negative 0.1 percentage point impact from currency, core operating margin increased 1.3 percentage points on a constant currency basis.

Operating income for full-year 2024 was $1.4 billion and operating margin was 14.4%, which increased 3.3 percentage points on a reported basis and 3.9 percentage points on a constant currency basis versus the prior year period. Adjustments to arrive at core operating income in the current year period were $614 million, mainly due to $667 million of amortization, partially offset by a $57 million net gain related to the divestment of certain product rights in China. Excluding these and other adjustments, core operating income was $2.0 billion.

Core operating margin for full-year 2024 was 20.6%, an increase of 0.9 percentage points on a reported basis and 1.4 percentage points on a constant currency basis versus the prior year period.

Diluted earnings per share

Fourth-quarter 2024 diluted earnings per share of $0.57 decreased 34% on a reported and constant currency basis, primarily due to tax expense in the current year period compared to a tax benefit in the prior year period, partially offset by higher operating income. Core diluted earnings per share of $0.72 increased 3% on a reported and constant currency basis versus the prior year period, primarily due to higher core operating income, partially offset by higher core tax expense.

Full-year 2024 diluted earnings per share of $2.05 increased 5%, or 11% on a constant currency basis, primarily due to higher operating income and a net benefit in other financial income expense, partially offset by tax expense in the current year period compared to a tax benefit in the prior year period. Core diluted earnings per share for full-year 2024 of $3.05 increased 11%, or 16% on a constant currency basis versus the prior year period, primarily due to higher core operating income and a net benefit in other financial income expense, partially offset by higher core tax expense.

Proposed dividend

The Company's Board of Directors proposed a dividend of CHF 0.28 per share, based on 2024 financial results. The Company's shareholders will vote on this proposal at the 2025 Annual General Meeting on May 6, 2025.

Cash flow highlights

The Company ended full-year 2024 with a cash position of $1.7 billion. Net cash flows from operating activities amounted to $2.1 billion in 2024, compared to $1.4 billion in the prior year period. The full-year 2024 includes increased collections associated with higher sales and lower transformation payments following completion of the transformation program in the fourth quarter of 2023, partially offset by higher associate short-term incentive payments, higher taxes paid due to the timing of payments and increased profitability and increased payments for operating expenses, including investment in R&D. The prior period included a cash outflow for a legal settlement. Both periods were impacted by changes in net working capital, with the prior year including a significantly higher build of inventory.

Free cash flow was a record inflow of $1.6 billion for full-year 2024, compared to $730 million in the prior year period, due to increased cash flows from operating activities and a decrease in capital expenditures.

Share repurchase authorization

On February 25, 2025, the Alcon Board of Directors authorized the repurchase of up to $750 million of the Company's common shares. The shares to be acquired will be held in treasury and are intended to offset the dilutive effect of shares vesting under Alcon's equity-based incentive plans. Alcon expects to fund the repurchases through cash generated from operations. The program is subject to customary safe harbor conditions and authorization of the Swiss Takeover Board. The timing and total amount of share repurchases will depend upon a variety of factors. The share repurchase program is expected to be completed over a three year period, but may be suspended or discontinued at any time.

2025 outlook

The Company provided its 2025 outlook as per the table below.

2025 outlook4,5 as of February Net sales (USD) $10.2 to $10.4 billion Change vs. prior year (cc)1 (non-IFRS measure) +6% to +8% Core operating margin2 (non-IFRS measure) 21% to 22% Non-operating income expense6 $200 to $220 million Core effective tax rate7 (non-IFRS measure) ~20% Core diluted EPS2 (non-IFRS measure) $3.15 to $3.25 Change vs. prior year (cc)1 (non-IFRS measure) +8% to +11%

This outlook assumes the following:

Aggregated markets grow 4% to 5%;

Exchange rates as of the end of January 2025 prevail through year-end;

Approximately 499.5 million weighted-averaged diluted shares.5

4. The forward-looking guidance included in this press release cannot be reconciled to the comparable IFRS measures without unreasonable effort, because we are not able to predict with reasonable certainty the ultimate amount or nature of exceptional items in the fiscal year. Refer to the section 'Non-IFRS measures as defined by the Company' for more information. 5. Does not reflect the impact of the share repurchase program. 6. Non-operating income expense includes interest expense, other financial income expense and share of loss from associated companies. 7. Core effective tax rate, a non-IFRS measure, is the applicable annual tax rate on core taxable income. For additional information, see the explanation regarding reconciliation of forward-looking guidance in the 'Non-IFRS measures as defined by the Company' section.

Intellectual Property

This report may contain references to our proprietary intellectual property. All product names appearing in italics or ALL CAPS are trademarks owned by or licensed to Alcon Inc. Product names identified by a "®" or a "" are trademarks that are not owned by or licensed to Alcon or its subsidiaries and are the property of their respective owners.

Non-IFRS measures as defined by the Company

Alcon uses certain non-IFRS metrics when measuring performance, including when measuring current period results against prior periods, including core results, percentage changes measured in constant currency and free cash flow.

Because of their non-standardized definitions, the non-IFRS measures (unlike IFRS measures) may not be comparable to the calculation of similar measures of other companies. These supplemental non-IFRS measures are presented solely to permit investors to more fully understand how Alcon management assesses underlying performance. These supplemental non-IFRS measures are not, and should not be viewed as, a substitute for IFRS measures.

Core results

Alcon core results, including core operating income and core net income, exclude all amortization and impairment charges of intangible assets, excluding software, net gains and losses on fund investments and equity securities valued at fair value through profit and loss ("FVPL"), fair value adjustments of financial assets in the form of options to acquire a company carried at FVPL and certain acquisition related items. The following items that exceed a threshold of $10 million and are deemed exceptional are also excluded from core results: integration and divestment related income and expenses, divestment gains and losses, restructuring charges/releases and related items, legal related items, gains/losses on early extinguishment of debt or debt modifications, past service costs for post-employment benefit plans, impairments of property, plant and equipment and software, as well as income and expense items that management deems exceptional and that are or are expected to accumulate within the year to be over a $10 million threshold.

Taxes on the adjustments between IFRS and core results take into account, for each individual item included in the adjustment, the tax rate that will finally be applicable to the item based on the jurisdiction where the adjustment will finally have a tax impact. Generally, this results in amortization and impairment of intangible assets and acquisition-related restructuring and integration items having a full tax impact. There is usually a tax impact on other items, although this is not always the case for items arising from legal settlements in certain jurisdictions.

Alcon believes that investor understanding of its performance is enhanced by disclosing core measures of performance because, since they exclude items that can vary significantly from period to period, the core measures enable a helpful comparison of business performance across periods. For this same reason, Alcon uses these core measures in addition to IFRS and other measures as important factors in assessing its performance.

A limitation of the core measures is that they provide a view of Alcon operations without including all events during a period, such as the effects of an acquisition, divestment, or amortization/impairments of purchased intangible assets and restructurings.

Constant currency

Changes in the relative values of non-US currencies to the US dollar can affect Alcon's financial results and financial position. To provide additional information that may be useful to investors, including changes in sales volume, we present information about changes in our net sales and various values relating to operating and net income that are adjusted for such foreign currency effects.

Constant currency calculations have the goal of eliminating two exchange rate effects so that an estimate can be made of underlying changes in the Consolidated Income Statement excluding:

the impact of translating the income statements of consolidated entities from their non-US dollar functional currencies to the US dollar; and

the impact of exchange rate movements on the major transactions of consolidated entities performed in currencies other than their functional currency.

Alcon calculates constant currency measures by translating the current year's foreign currency values for sales and other income statement items into US dollars, using the average exchange rates from the historical comparative period and comparing them to the values from the historical comparative period in US dollars.

Free cash flow

Alcon defines free cash flow as net cash flows from operating activities less cash flow associated with the purchase or sale of property, plant and equipment. Free cash flow is presented as additional information because Alcon management believes it is a useful supplemental indicator of Alcon's ability to operate without reliance on additional borrowing or use of existing cash. Free cash flow is not intended to be a substitute measure for net cash flows from operating activities as determined under IFRS.

Growth rate and margin calculations

For ease of understanding, Alcon uses a sign convention for its growth rates such that a reduction in operating expenses or losses compared to the prior year is shown as a positive growth.

Gross margins, core gross margins, operating income margins and core operating income margins are calculated based upon net sales unless otherwise noted.

Reconciliation of guidance for forward-looking non-IFRS measures

The forward-looking guidance included in this press release cannot be reconciled to the comparable IFRS measures without unreasonable efforts, because we are not able to predict with reasonable certainty the ultimate amount or nature of exceptional items in the fiscal year. These items are uncertain, depend on many factors and could have a material impact on our IFRS results for the guidance period.

Financial tables

Net sales by region

Three months ended

December 31 Twelve months ended

December 31 ($ millions unless indicated otherwise) 2024 2023 2024 2023 United States 1,109 45% 1,067 46% 4,511 46% 4,312 46% International 1,368 55% 1,265 54% 5,325 54% 5,058 54% Net sales 2,477 100% 2,332 100% 9,836 100% 9,370 100%

Consolidated Income Statement (unaudited)

Three months ended

December 31 Twelve months ended

December 31 ($ millions except earnings per share) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net sales 2,477 2,332 9,836 9,370 Other revenues 25 20 75 85 Net sales and other revenues 2,502 2,352 9,911 9,455 Cost of net sales (1,093 (1,049 (4,328 (4,141 Cost of other revenues (24 (13 (71 (67 Gross profit 1,385 1,290 5,512 5,247 Selling, general administration (802 (794 (3,250 (3,209 Research development (232 (208 (876 (828 Other income 61 6 77 80 Other expense (17 (86 (50 (251 Operating income 395 208 1,413 1,039 Interest expense (48 (47 (192 (189 Other financial income expense 9 7 43 (18 Share of (loss) from associated companies (7 (8 Income before taxes 349 168 1,256 832 Taxes (65 259 (238 142 Net income 284 427 1,018 974 Earnings per share ($) Basic 0.57 0.87 2.06 1.98 Diluted 0.57 0.86 2.05 1.96 Weighted average number of shares outstanding (millions) Basic 494.7 493.3 494.4 493.0 Diluted 498.1 496.4 497.5 496.5

Balance sheet highlights

($ millions) December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Cash and cash equivalents 1,676 1,094 Time deposits 153 Current financial debts 105 63 Non-current financial debts 4,538 4,676

Free cash flow (non-IFRS measure)

The following is a summary of free cash flow for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, together with a reconciliation to net cash flows from operating activities, the most directly comparable IFRS measure:

Twelve months ended December 31 ($ millions) 2024 2023 Net cash flows from operating activities 2,077 1,388 Purchase of property, plant equipment (473 (658 Free cash flow 1,604 730

Reconciliation of IFRS results to core results (non-IFRS measure)

Three months ended December 31, 2024

($ millions except earnings per share) IFRS

results Amortization of

certain intangible

assets(1) Divestment

of product

rights(3) Other

items(5) Core results

(non-IFRS

measure) Gross profit 1,385 167 1,552 Operating income 395 169 (57) (9) 498 Income before taxes 349 169 (57) (9) 452 Taxes(6) (65) (30) 2 (93) Net income 284 139 (55) (9) 359 Basic earnings per share ($) 0.57 0.73 Diluted earnings per share ($) 0.57 0.72 Basic weighted average shares outstanding (millions)(7) 494.7 494.7 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding (millions)(7) 498.1 498.1 Refer to the associated explanatory footnotes at the end of the 'Reconciliation of IFRS results to core results (non-IFRS measure)' tables.

Three months ended December 31, 2023

($ millions except earnings per share) IFRS

results Amortization of

certain intangible

assets(1) Transformation

costs(4) Other

items(5) Core results

(non-IFRS

measure) Gross profit 1,290 164 (6) 1,448 Operating income 208 167 57 8 440 Income before taxes 168 167 57 8 400 Taxes(6) 259 (30) (12) (272) (55) Net income 427 137 45 (264) 345 Basic earnings per share ($) 0.87 0.70 Diluted earnings per share ($) 0.86 0.70 Basic weighted average shares outstanding (millions)(7) 493.3 493.3 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding (millions)(7) 496.4 496.4 Refer to the associated explanatory footnotes at the end of the 'Reconciliation of IFRS results to core results (non-IFRS measure)' tables.

Twelve months ended December 31, 2024

($ millions except earnings per share) IFRS

results Amortization of

certain

intangible

assets(1) Impairments(2) Divestment of

product

rights(3) Other

items(5) Core results

(non-IFRS

measure) Gross profit 5,512 662 3 6,177 Operating income 1,413 667 9 (57) (5) 2,027 Income before taxes 1,256 667 9 (57) (5) 1,870 Taxes(6) (238) (119) 2 (355) Net income 1,018 548 9 (55) (5) 1,515 Basic earnings per share ($) 2.06 3.06 Diluted earnings per share ($) 2.05 3.05 Basic weighted average shares outstanding (millions)(7) 494.4 494.4 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding (millions)(7) 497.5 497.5 Refer to the associated explanatory footnotes at the end of the 'Reconciliation of IFRS results to core results (non-IFRS measure)' tables.

Twelve months ended December 31, 2023

($ millions except earnings per share) IFRS

results Amortization of

certain intangible

assets(1) Transformation

costs(4) Other

items(5) Core results

(non-IFRS

measure) Gross profit 5,247 663 7 5,917 Operating income 1,039 675 139 (4) 1,849 Income before taxes 832 675 139 (4) 1,642 Taxes(6) 142 (121) (26) (277) (282) Net income 974 554 113 (281) 1,360 Basic earnings per share ($) 1.98 2.76 Diluted earnings per share ($) 1.96 2.74 Basic weighted average shares outstanding (millions)(7) 493.0 493.0 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding (millions)(7) 496.5 496.5 Refer to the associated explanatory footnotes at the end of the 'Reconciliation of IFRS results to core results (non-IFRS measure)' tables.

Explanatory footnotes to IFRS to core reconciliation tables

(1) Includes recurring amortization for all intangible assets other than software. (2) Includes impairment charges related to intangible assets. (3) For the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024, includes a net gain related to the divestment of certain product rights in China. (4) Transformation costs, primarily related to restructuring and third party consulting fees, for the multi-year transformation program. The transformation program was completed in the fourth quarter of 2023. (5) For the three months ended December 31, 2024, Operating income primarily includes fair value adjustments to contingent consideration liabilities, partially offset by the amortization of option rights. For the three months ended December 31, 2023, Gross profit includes fair value adjustments to contingent consideration liabilities, partially offset by the amortization of inventory fair value adjustments related to an acquisition. Operating income also includes integration related expenses for an acquisition and the amortization of option rights, partially offset by fair value adjustments of financial assets. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, Gross profit includes the amortization of inventory fair value adjustments related to an acquisition. Operating income also includes fair value adjustments to contingent consideration liabilities and fair value adjustments of financial assets, partially offset by the amortization of option rights. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, Gross profit includes the amortization of inventory fair value adjustments related to an acquisition, partially offset by fair value adjustments to contingent consideration liabilities. Operating income also includes the release of a contingent liability related to an acquisition and fair value adjustments to contingent consideration liabilities, partially offset by integration related expenses for an acquisition, the amortization of option rights and fair value adjustments of financial assets. (6) For the three months ended December 31, 2024, tax associated with operating income core adjustments of $103 million totaled $28 million with an average tax rate of 27.2%. For the three months ended December 31, 2023, total tax adjustments of $314 million include tax associated with operating income core adjustments and discrete tax items. Tax associated with operating income core adjustments of $232 million totaled $45 million with an average tax rate of 19.4%. Core tax adjustments for discrete tax items totaled $269 million, primarily due to a $263 million tax benefit associated with a long-term agreement related to deductibility of a statutory expense in Switzerland. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, tax associated with operating income core adjustments of $614 million totaled $117 million with an average tax rate of 19.1%. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, total tax adjustments of $424 million include tax associated with operating income core adjustments and discrete tax items. Tax associated with operating income core adjustments of $810 million totaled $155 million with an average tax rate of 19.1%. Core tax adjustments for discrete tax items totaled $269 million, primarily due to a $263 million tax benefit associated with a long-term agreement related to deductibility of a statutory expense in Switzerland. (7) Core basic earnings per share is calculated using the weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding during the period. Core diluted earnings per share also contemplate dilutive shares associated with unvested equity-based awards as described in Note 4 to the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements.

About Alcon

Alcon helps people see brilliantly. As the global leader in eye care with a heritage spanning over 75 years, we offer the broadest portfolio of products to enhance sight and improve people's lives. Our Surgical and Vision Care products touch the lives of people in over 140 countries each year living with conditions like cataracts, glaucoma, retinal diseases and refractive errors. Our more than 25,000 associates are enhancing the quality of life through innovative products, partnerships with Eye Care Professionals and programs that advance access to quality eye care. Learn more at www.alcon.com.

