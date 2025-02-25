Amdocs Management Limited: Transforming Network Operations: Amdocs Unveils Cognitive RAN Automation Platform and rApp Ecosystem at MWC 2025

Amdocs' vendor-neutral platform helps service providers cut costs and enhance performance with AI-driven technology

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today announced the launch of its new RAN automation platform, Amdocs Cognitive RAN Automation, and rApp ecosystem, to support enhanced network management and optimization. Amdocs Cognitive RAN Automation, built on the O-RAN Software Community (OSC) open source non-real-time RAN Intelligent Controller (RIC), has been created by Amdocs to support both traditional and cloud-based RAN environments.

In today's complex, ever-evolving telecommunications industry, communication service providers (CSPs) are encountering unprecedented challenges in managing their increasingly intricate network environments. This complexity brings heightened pressure to ensure networks are well-optimized, total cost of ownership (TCO) remains manageable, and customer experience remains paramount - all while navigating the transition to virtualized RAN solutions.

To address these challenges, Amdocs is introducing its Cognitive RAN Automation and rApp ecosystem, designed to streamline operations, leverage AI/ML technologies, and foster a collaborative environment for continuous innovation and adaptability.

Benefits and features of Cognitive RAN Automation platform include:

Remarkable Flexibility Across RAN Vendors: Unlike some proprietary solutions, Amdocs' platform is vendor-neutral, and functions with various RAN vendors, with support for both traditional and cloud-based RAN environments.

Built on the Power of Open Source: Amdocs' rApps are built on the O-RAN Software Community (OSC) open source non-real-time RIC, ensuring compatibility and flexibility across different RAN environments.

Extensive rApp Ecosystem: Amdocs provides a suite of pre-built rApps, including those for energy savings and massive MIMO. Additionally, the platform supports a partner ecosystem for the development and certification of third-party rApps.

Harness the Power of AI, GenAI and Machine Learning: rApps leverage advanced AI, genAI and machine learning technologies to optimize network operations, improve energy efficiency, and enhance overall network performance.

Tailor-Made for Unique Needs: The platform includes an rApp sandbox, allowing CSPs to build their own custom rApps based on their specific needs. This sandbox utilizes existing data feeds and AI models already integrated into the platform.

Seamless Integration for Rapid Deployment: Amdocs' rApps are pre-integrated with their network deployment and operations solutions, such as Network Optimization Suite and Service Assurance Suite, making it easier for CSPs to and manage their network with a single source of data.

"With the launch of the Amdocs Cognitive RAN Automation solution, Amdocs is taking another significant step towards network modernization, addressing a critical challenge for service providers," said Anthony Goonetilleke, Group President of Technology, Head of Strategy, Amdocs. "Our platform and rApps not only optimize network operations and reduce total cost of ownership, but also provide a gradual and scalable way for customers moving towards both cloud RAN and open RAN environments."

Amdocs will be showcasing Cognitive RAN Automation at Mobile World Congress Barcelona, March 3-6, 2025.

Supporting Resources

Learn more about Amdocs' contribution to the O-RAN Alliance

Keep up with Amdocs news by visiting the company's website

Follow us on X, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube

About Amdocs

Amdocs helps those who build the future to make it amazing. With our market-leading portfolio of software products and services, we unlock our customers' innovative potential, empowering them to provide next-generation communication and media experiences for both the individual end user and enterprise customers. Our employees around the globe are here to accelerate service providers' migration to the cloud, enable them to differentiate in the 5G era, and digitalize and automate their operations. Listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, Amdocs had revenue of $5.00 billion in fiscal 2024. For more information, visit www.amdocs.com

Amdocs' Forward-Looking Statement

This press release includes information that constitutes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about Amdocs' growth and business results in future quarters and years. Although we believe the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that our expectations will be obtained or that any deviations will not be material. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ from those anticipated. These risks include, but are not limited to, the effects of general macro-economic conditions, prevailing level of macroeconomic, business and operational uncertainty, including as a result of geopolitical events or other regional events or pandemics, as well as the current inflationary environment, and the effects of these conditions on the company's customers' businesses and levels of business activity, including the effect of the current economic uncertainty and industry pressure on the spending decisions of the company's customers, Amdocs' ability to grow in the business markets that it serves, Amdocs' ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses, adverse effects of market competition, rapid technological shifts that may render the Company's products and services obsolete, security incidents, including breaches and cyberattacks to our systems and networks and those of our partners or customers, potential loss of a major customer, our ability to develop long-term relationships with our customers, our ability to successfully and effectively implement artificial intelligence and Generative AI in the company's offerings and operations and risks associated with operating businesses in the international market. Amdocs may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future; however, Amdocs specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These and other risks are discussed at greater length in Amdocs' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2024 filed on December 17, 2024 and our Form 6-K furnished for the first quarter of fiscal 2025 on February 18, 2025.

Media Contacts

Michael Zema

Amdocs Public Relations

Mzema@amdocs.com

SOURCE: Amdocs Management Limited

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire