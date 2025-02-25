Sustainable Innovation and Automation Take Center Stage at Bauma 2025

CNH brand, CASE Construction Equipment, is returning to Bauma, the world's leading trade fair for construction equipment machinery, taking place from April 7-13 in Munich, Germany. As a finalist in both the Digital and the Mechanical Engineering categories of the Bauma Innovation Awards, the company will present a wide range of advanced solutions, with a focus on alternative fuels, automation and connectivity. CASE will demonstrate its comprehensive range of equipment, designed to meet the evolving needs of operators and fleet managers across Europe.

"The 'Let's Drive the Future' concept embodies CASE's commitment to addressing the challenges our customers face in a sector impacted by new regulations and by a shortage of skilled operators," said Fabrizio Cepollina, Head of CNH CE EMEA. "Our goal is to offer solutions that integrate new fuel technologies and automation to enhance productivity and efficiency."

CASE's extensive stand at Bauma will focus on new wheel loaders, mini excavators, backhoe loaders, crawler excavators and an expanding offer of electric models. These machines, designed for applications ranging from urban construction to waste management, quarrying, and road construction, are engineered to deliver operational efficiency, minimised operating costs and reduced environmental impact-all in line with rapidly changing market demands. In addition, CASE will showcase two customised machines, examples of its new Special Application Division that is housed within the Sampierana R&D Department.

The CASE Smart Loader Assist AI Technology is a finalist in the Digital category of the Bauma Innovation Awards, while the Impact remote-controlled electric loader is a finalist in the Mechanical Engineering category.

Zero emission electric models will be central to the CASE display at Bauma. Electric machines provide environmentally responsible solutions with numerous advantages, including lower energy consumption, quieter operation and reduced maintenance costs.

The CASE stand at Bauma 2025 invites all visitors to explore the brand's vision for a sustainable, automated construction job site of the future.

Click here to read more.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from CNH on 3blmedia.com.



Contact Info:

Spokesperson: CNH

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/cnh

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: CNH

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire