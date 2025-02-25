Uzum Group: Uzum Holding Ltd ("Uzum" or "the Company") FY2024 Results

Net Income up 50% to $150 million driven by significant expansion across ecosystem

More than 40% of Uzbekistan's population now use Uzum services

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, Feb. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Uzum, the leading digital services ecosystem in Uzbekistan, today announces unaudited financial results for twelve months ended December 31, 2024:

Highlights

In 2024, Uzum's e-commerce and fintech services became more interconnected within the ecosystem. This led to significant growth in both areas, making these services an even bigger part of daily life in Uzbekistan.

MAU (monthly active users) across the ecosystem increased by 61% year-on-year in 2024 to nearly 16 million, representing 40% of the country's population.

FY2024 Net Income of $150 million, up 50% year-on-year, in line with the guidance provided in the Q3 / 9M 2024 results press release.

Strong growth in Commerce

FY2024 consolidated GMV (gross merchandise value) totaled $345 million, growing 2.4? year-on-year.

Uzum Market continued investing in the development of its logistics infrastructure and seller-focused solutions. Successful launch of the FBS (Fulfilled by Seller) model and the launch of the largest warehousing facility in Central Asia during Q3 enabled the marketplace to further expand its operations.

Uzum Tezkor had a total of 2,400+ partner restaurants at the year end, doubling year-on-year. Its geographic coverage area comprises 18 cities, reflecting the growing popularity of the express delivery service as more Uzbek residents rely on its convenience and quality.

Rapid acceleration of FinTech

The FinTech vertical of Uzum became one of the key growth drivers of the entire ecosystem last year.

As of 31 December 2024, the Company issued more than 700,000 Uzum Bank-branded Visa debit cards with a revolving credit limit. In Q4 2024, Uzum continued to rapidly roll out the product, following its successful launch in late Q3 2024. Uzum Bank cards will remain a key growth driver for the FinTech vertical in the medium term.

FY2024 FinTechs BNPL (Buy Now Pay Later) TFV[1] reached $421 million (2.7? y-o-y). Gross loan portfolio in FY24 showed an extensive growth and more than doubled up to $226 million.

Djasur Djumaev, CEO and Founder of Uzum, said:

"2024 was another year of significant growth for Uzum. We strengthened our position as the clear national leader in our core verticals - Commerce and FinTech. Underpinned by our operational excellence and well-invested infrastructure, we have delivered an outstanding performance, with our total customer base increasing by more than 60% compared to 2023 to nearly 16 million, representing 40% of the total population.

"Our Commerce GMV more than doubled to $345 million supported by continued investment in technology and infrastructure. In our rapidly growing FinTech vertical, unsecured lending increased significantly to $421 million. We will continue to digitalise Uzbekistan's financial sector by making online financial services more accessible and convenient to people across the country. This was supported by the rapid roll-out of our Uzum Bank-branded debit cards with a revolving credit limit, with more than 700,000 cards issued within only 4 months since the product launch.

"A key goal for 2025 is to continue to roll out the Uzum Bank card business as we aim to issue up to a further five million cards. I am confident that with the capabilities that we have built we are well placed to achieve this ambitious milestone and facilitate access to modern and convenient financial services for millions of people across Uzbekistan.

"We plan to further scale our e-commerce business and develop deeper integration between the various services of our ecosystem, ultimately making a significant contribution to improving people's lives and driving the country's digital transformation."

About Uzum Holding

Uzum is a digital ecosystem and the largest digital platform in Uzbekistan, providing services spanning e-commerce, express delivery, banking and fintech, and business development. The ecosystem includes Uzum Market, an online marketplace with a wide range of products and one-day delivery across the country; Uzum Tezkor, an express delivery service from restaurants and stores; Uzum Bank, a digital bank; Kapitalbank, the country's largest privately owned bank; Uzum Nasiya, an online unsecured lending service; and Uzum Business, an app for business customers. More than 16 million people in Uzbekistan, or over 40% of the country's population, use Uzum services every month. Learn more at uzum.com.

[1] Loan disbursements: BNPL (excluding mark-up paid by customer) and cash loans

