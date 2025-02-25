Anzeige
Boston Industrial Solutions, Inc. Introduces Natron MD3 UV Adhesion Promoter for Aluminum Composite Material , Dibond, and Powder Coated Metals

WOBURN, MA / ACCESS Newswire / February 25, 2025 / Boston Industrial Solutions, Inc. proudly introduces Natron® MD3 UV Adhesion Promoter, the most advanced single-component primer designed to enhance UV ink adhesion on a wide range of challenging substrates such as Aluminum Composite Material (ACM), Dibond® (enamel-coated aluminium composite panels), stainless steel, powder coated metals, aluminum, melamine (Formica), carbon fibre, PCB boards, etc.

The Natron® MD3 UV Adhesion Promoter formula lets the UV ink dry from the inside out. This makes the ink harder and creates a bond that can't be broken with the substrate. This innovative technology significantly enhances UV ink durability, preventing chipping and peeling even under humid and other extreme conditions.

Unmatched Performance and Versatility:

The Natron MD3 UV Adhesion Promoter is designed to offer exceptional performance across a multitude of applications, including:

  • Powder-coated tumblers

  • Custom aluminium beverage can printing,

  • Custom Printed Tins

  • Custom promotional awards & recognition printing

  • Digital printing on composite aluminium panel signage and displays

  • Melamine-coated materials

  • With superior heat resistance, enhanced adhesion, and flexibility, this primer is the go-to solution for promotional, industrial, coating, finishing, automotive, aerospace, award, and signage industries.

Key Benefits:

  • Single-component, ready-to-use formula for easy application

  • Enhances UV ink adhesion for long-lasting durability

  • Excellent resistance to heat, humidity, and weather elements

  • Improves ink flexibility and prevents ink cracking or peeling

  • Ideal for a wide range of coated and uncoated materials

For more information about Natron MD3 UV Adhesion Promoter and how it can transform your printing process, visit https://bostonindustrialsolutions.com/uv-adhesion-promoters/md3-uv-digital-adhesion-promoter.

About Boston Industrial Solutions, Inc.:

Boston Industrial Solutions, Inc. is a leading provider of innovative printing solutions, offering high-performance inks, primers, equipment, and coatings for industrial and promotional applications. With a commitment to quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction, the company continues to revolutionize the printing industry with cutting-edge technologies.

Boston Industrial Solutions, Inc.
165 New Boston St., Suite X
Woburn, MA. 01801, USA
Phone: (781) 281-2558
E-mail: info@bostonindustrialsolutions.com
Website: www.bostonindustrialsolutions.com

SOURCE: Boston Industrial Solutions, Inc



