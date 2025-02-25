Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 25, 2025) - Renegade Gold Inc. (TSXV: RAGE) (OTCQX: TGLDF) (FSE: 070) ("Renegade" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that John Newell has been appointed as President of the Company, further strengthening the leadership team as Renegade focuses on making a significant new discovery in the heart of Canada's most prolific gold district.

Mr. Newell, who recently joined the Board of Directors, has over 40 years of experience in the mining and resource sector, with a deep understanding of gold exploration, capital markets, and corporate strategy. Formerly a portfolio manager with a global precious metal fund, Mr. Newell has managed, financed, and advised multiple successful exploration and development companies.

With a proven track record in identifying high-potential mineral assets, Mr. Newell is widely recognized for his technical and strategic expertise in the junior mining sector. His extensive background in technical analysis, metals market strategy, and exploration-driven growth makes him a valuable addition to Renegade's leadership team. He is also a sought-after industry commentator, frequently contributing to mining and investment publications.

Positioning Renegade Gold for the Next Major Discovery

The appointment of Mr. Newell as President comes at a pivotal time for Renegade Gold, with gold prices reaching all-time highs and investor interest in exploration surging. The Company holds one of the largest and most strategic land positions in the Red Lake District, a region that has produced over 28 million ounces of gold from world-renowned mines such as Red Lake, Campbell, Madsen, and Cochenour.

John Newell, President of Renegade, commented, "With gold breaking out to new all-time highs, now is the time to double down on exploration in one of the most mineral-rich districts in Canada. Renegade Gold holds an exceptional land package in Red Lake, strategically located near some of the most exciting recent discoveries and operating gold mines. Our goal is clear: to advance our assets aggressively and position Renegade for the next major gold discovery in Red Lake. I look forward to working with our team, shareholders, and stakeholders to unlock the full potential of our projects."

Nav Dhaliwal, CEO and Director of Renegade, commented, "We are thrilled to welcome John Newell as President. His deep technical expertise, strategic insights, and extensive industry connections will be invaluable as we drive Renegade Gold forward. With strong fundamentals, a highly prospective land package, and a renewed commitment to discovery, Renegade is well-positioned to capitalize on the surging gold market and deliver value to shareholders."

About Renegade Gold Inc.

Renegade Gold Inc. is a growth focused company engaged in the business of acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties located in the Red Lake Mining District of Northern Ontario. As part of its regional-scale consolidation strategy, the Company has assembled one of the largest prospective land packages in and around the Red Lake mining district in proximity to major mines and deposits, as well as along the Confederation Lake and Birch-Uchi greenstone belts. The Company's ownership in Red Lake covers over 89,600 hectares of prospective and diversified exploration properties with significant potential for gold and critical minerals on trend with the major structures hosting known gold occurrences in the Red Lake mining district today.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "Forward-Looking Information") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "anticipate," "significant," "expect," "may," "will" and similar expressions are intended to be among the statements that identify Forward-Looking Information. Forward-Looking Information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those implied by the forward-looking information. In preparing the Forward-Looking Information in this press release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including, but not limited to, assumptions that general business and economic conditions will not change in a materially adverse manner and that all requisite information will be available in a timely manner. Factors that may cause actual results to vary materially include, but are not limited to, inaccurate assumptions concerning the exploration for and development of mineral deposits, currency fluctuations, unanticipated operational or technical difficulties, risks related to unforeseen delays; general economic, market or business conditions, regulatory changes; timeliness of regulatory approvals, the risks of obtaining necessary licenses and permits, changes in general economic conditions or conditions in the financial markets and the inability to raise additional financing. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on this Forward-Looking Information. The Company does not assume the obligation to revise or update this Forward-Looking Information after the date of this release or to revise such information to reflect the occurrence of future unanticipated events, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/242375

SOURCE: Renegade Gold Inc.